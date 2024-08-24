Law enforcement speaks after search ends as Greenville County, South Carolina, missing man found, SLED says
Law enforcement speaks after search ends as Greenville County, South Carolina, missing man found, SLED says
Law enforcement speaks after search ends as Greenville County, South Carolina, missing man found, SLED says
Five of the seven victims had been "searching for air pockets" as the luxury yacht sank on Aug. 19, authorities said
Reality Check is a Herald series holding those in power to account and shining a light on their decisions. Have a suggestion for a future story? Email our journalists at tips@miamiherald.com.
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A woman from India disappeared in Malaysia’s capital Friday when pavement collapsed beneath her and she fell into a sinkhole where she may have been swept away by an underground water current, police said.
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Mounties say that officers investigating a break and enter in Prince George, B.C., stumbled on what turned out to be the biggest haul of illicit drugs in the city's history.
The five other missing passengers were recovered on Wednesday, Aug. 21
OTTAWA — In a contest between the Charter-protected freedom of expression and Ottawa residents' right to the enjoyment of their property, there is no contest, the lawyer for "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich argued Friday.
Nearly 19 years after a woman's body was found in a wooded area at a southern Ontario picnic rest stop, police have identified her as a missing 41-year-old from Chilliwack, B.C., after turning to sophisticated DNA testing.Ontario Provincial Police say Tammy Eileen Penner is the woman found dead at the rest area off Highway 7 between Guelph and Rockwood on Aug. 28, 2005.Penner's body was found under a Woods-brand sleeping bag. Police say it appeared she had been dragged a short distance into the
The father of a boy found with a seatbelt wrapped around his neck in a Whitby, Ont., parking lot is "desperate" for answers about what happened to his son.Syed Mareer says his son, Subhan Mareer, was found unconscious in the family's minivan outside the Oshawa Centre, a shopping centre on King Street W. near Stevenson Road S., last Friday.That afternoon, the family — including Subhan's three younger brothers — went shopping, Mareer said. Subhan decided to wait in the car. When the family returne
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A U.S. border patrol agent in New York has been accused of ordering women to show him their breasts and claiming that it was part of his officials duties, authorities said.
The Alberta RCMP announced a $10,000 reward on Friday for information leading to the arrest of Elijah Blake Strawberry, one of the two men accused of killing Rocky View County worker Colin Hough on Aug. 6.Speaking to the media Friday afternoon, Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz, detachment commander at the Strathmore RCMP, said several agencies are assisting in the search. They include both the B.C. and Saskatchewan RCMP, members of the Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge police services, and the Alberta Sh
Two women have been found dead in an Etobicoke home and police are searching for a man related to the victims. Toronto police were called to a home in the area of Sheldon Avenue and Silvercrest Avenue for a well-being check shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, according to Det.-Sgt. Jason Davis of the police's homicide unit. A relative of the two women, not the accused, called police because the person was concerned for their safety, he added.When officers arrived, they found two women, aged 82 and
Lake Forest resident Christopher John Badsey was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison and also ordered to pay $1.94 million in restitution.
The husband of Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a 28-year-old Virginia mother who has been missing for over three weeks, is accused of killing her inside their home and dragging her body outside, court documents obtained by CNN affiliate WJLA show.
Two Saskatchewan men are facing a total of at least 100 charges in connection with a string of incidents involving the theft of ATMs and vehicles in 2023, RCMP say.One of the thefts dates back to the morning of Nov. 18, when a Saskatoon RCMP officer responding to an alarm report at a business found a severely damaged door and a heavy-duty chain, according to a Friday news release.Police determined that the thieves broke into the building, attached the chain to an automated teller machine inside,
A Calgary man facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a missing person is accused of committing the killing while on parole, according to documents from the Parole Board of Canada (PBC). This week, Calgary police announced a second-degree murder charge against Shaun Alexander Folk, 47, in the death of Christopher Stevenson.The PBC documents show Folk was serving a four-year sentence for firearms and drug trafficking offences, among others, when he was released on full parole in Ju
An anesthesiologist in New York state pleaded guilty to drugging and sexually abusing his family's nanny while she was asleep in his home, authorities said.
ROME (AP) — Italian rescuers on Friday brought ashore the last of seven bodies from a superyacht that sunk off the coast of Sicily, the Coast Guard said. It is believed to be that of the daughter of British tech magnate Mike Lynch, who also perished when the boat sank earlier this week.
Authorities announced that the boy had been separated from his family on Wednesday evening as they were visiting Coconino National Forest
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian authorities towed away a fleet of luxury vehicles Saturday from the home of the divisive social media personality Andrew Tate, days after he was placed under house arrest following new human trafficking allegations.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex salsa danced, drummed and showed off their Spanish-speaking skills in the South American country