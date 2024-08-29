Law & Order: OC: Dean Norris Upped to Series Regular for Season 5
Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s Elliot Stabler is going to have more time to spend with his brother Randall this season: Dean Norris has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming Season 5, our sister site Deadline reports.
Norris recurred last season on Organized Crime — which, we should note, is moving to Peacock after four seasons on NBC — as real estate developer Randall Stabler, the older brother of Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler. In Season 4, Randall was shown to have a shaky relationship with Elliot. (In fact, they came to blows at a tumultuous family dinner.) But they mended fences long enough to stage an unsuccessful intervention for their baby brother Joe Jr., who was found to be using heroin.
Norris appeared in nine of Season 4’s 12 episodes. He’s best known for playing DEA agent Hank Schrader on the acclaimed AMC drama Breaking Bad, later reprising the role on spinoff Better Call Saul. His other TV credits include Under the Dome and Claws.
A premiere date has not yet been announced for Season 5 of Organized Crime on Peacock, but Meloni recently reassured fans that his SVU co-star Mariska Hargitay would be appearing as Olivia Benson in Season 5: “Oh, girlfriend’s coming on.”
