Law & Order: Organized Crime Adds Jason Patric to Season 5 Cast

Law & Order: Organized Crime has added another big name to its squad.

Jason Patric will join the cast of the Christopher Meloni-led cop drama for its upcoming Season 5, our sister site Deadline reports. Patric will recur as Detective Tim McKenna.

After four seasons on NBC, Law & Order: Organized Crime — a spinoff of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit that debuted in 2021 — moves to Peacock for Season 5, which is expected to premiere later this year. Meloni reprises his SVU role as Elliot Stabler, and Dean Norris has been promoted to series regular as Stabler’s older brother Randall. The show will also have a new chief behind the scenes: John Shiban exited as showrunner midway through production on Season 5, marking Organized Crime’s sixth leadership change in five seasons.

Patric is best known for his film work, including starring roles in The Lost Boys, Rush, Sleepers and Speed 2. He also co-starred in Season 2 of the Fox sci-fi mystery Wayward Pines, which aired in 2016, and played himself in an episode of HBO’s Entourage.

What are you hoping to see in the new season of Organized Crime? (Besides an SVU crossover and an Olivia Benson appearance.) Hit the comments to share your thoughts.

