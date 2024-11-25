Law & Order: Organized Crime Shake-Up: John Shiban Out, Marking Sixth Showrunner Change in Five Seasons

Law & Order: Organized Crime and its showrunner have parted ways. Yes, again.

John Shiban exited the police drama midway through production on Season 5, TVLine has learned. Shiban signed onto the series in October 2023.

He is the sixth showrunner to leave Organized Crime. We hear that his replacement has not been named, but Matt Olmstead — who is FBI: International‘s showrunner and who originally helmed Organized Crime — is assisting the production with the season’s last few episodes.

Though Organized Crime production on Season 5 briefly paused, sources confirm to TVLine, it is up and running again.

Organized Crime, a Law & Order: SVU spinoff, follows Chris Meloni’s Det. Elliot Stabler in his work for the New York Police Department’s Organized Crime Control Bureau. It premiered in April 2021 having already undergone a showrunner change — Ilene Chaiken took over for Olmstead before the series started airing — and then saw another when Barry O’Brien took the reins during Season 2. Bryan Goluboff and Sean Jablonski followed in quick succession. When Jablonski left, SVU showrunner David Graziano oversaw the last three episodes of Season 3.

Shiban, whose previous TV work includes Ozark and Breaking Bad, joined Organized Crime ahead of Season 4.

Season 5 will consist of 10 episodes that will air on Peacock. Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio (Grimm) and Olivia Thirlby (Y: The Last Man) both will show up as recurring guest stars. While not much is known about Thirlby’s character, Mastrantonio will play Isabella Spezzano, a “figure from Stabler’s past.”

Peacock has not yet announced Organized Crime‘s Season 5 premiere date.

What do you think about Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s latest behind-the-scenes shakeup? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.

