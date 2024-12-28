Law & Order Puts One of Its Own on the Stand in Winter Premiere — 2025 FIRST LOOK (Exclusive)

Law & Order‘s District Attorney Baxter is about to find himself back in the courtroom — but not in the way he might’ve expected.

As part of our month-long #2025FirstLook series, we’ve got some exclusive photos from the long-running procedural’s winter premiere. And as you can see, the hour brings Tony Goldwyn’s D.A. Nick Baxter into the action when he’s called upon to take an active role in the Case of the Week.

The episode, titled “Enemy of the State,” kicks off with a tragic crime when young man is pushed in front of a train. Shaw and Riley investigate, eventually figuring out the suspect’s shocking motive. But then, things get really interesting: Per the official synopsis, “When the trial hinges on a piece of legislation that Baxter wrote, Price must convince him to testify to its uses and abuses.” (From the photo above, it looks like Price is successful.)

In a second exclusive glimpse at the hour (below), Maroun and Price discover evidence that is crucial to their case.

Law & Order will return for Season 24 on Thursday, Jan. 16. (Go here to find out when your other favorite shows will be back from their winter breaks.)

Take a good look at the photos above, then hit the comments with your thoughts and/or predictions about Law & Order‘s winter premiere!

