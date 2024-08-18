'Law and Order' Star Christopher Meloni Confirms Benson and Stabler Reunion

Is Elliot Stabler making a grand return to Law and Order: SVU? If we go by what Christopher Meloni is teasing, it's definitely a possibility!

The hit NBC series is coming back for season 26 on October 3, and ahead of the show's fall premiere, Chris gave his two cents about returning to the show. Fans know he's been busy portraying the law enforcement agent on Law and Order: Organized Crime (which is set to debut season 5 on Peacock), and he's made multiple appearances on SVU ever since he left the show in 2011.

While speaking to People about season 5 of Law and Order: Organized Crime on August 1, Christopher teased that he may be coming back to Law and Order: SVU at some point down the line. Although he didn't have an explicit timeline of when he will return, he did reveal there will be a reunion between Stabler and his former partner Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) sooner than viewers may think.

As he told the outlet, Christopher is not only writing an episode that will debut in Law and Organized Crime season 5, but it's one that involves Stabler and Benson teaming up once again.

"I know Benson will be with OC for a moment there," he revealed to the outlet about writing a Bensler reunion into his own episode. "I'm going to have an opportunity to... I don't know. I'll tell you what. Hopefully, uncover, peel away a little bit more of the onion or uncover a little more depth of feeling between them."



NBC

Even though fans will have to continue waiting for Stabler to come back to SVU, at least he'll be back in step with Benson on OC! What's more, Mariska told Variety in May how she was on board for the two characters to work another case together.

"I'm actually planning on it. I just told him the other day. We had a party the other night, we saw each other," she told the outlet about a potential crossover episode. "It was heavenly. I met his showrunner. They want us together, and Chris and I were talking about it, and it's time."

"This was a long time not being in each other's universe," she added. "That's why we did the calls and stuff like that. But we're excited to get back in there, get back in the ring."

Well, it looks like we have a lot to look forward to from the dynamic duo very soon!

