New law preventing teachers from directly communicating with students starts this school year
New law preventing teachers from directly communicating with students starts this school year
New law preventing teachers from directly communicating with students starts this school year
The incident took place on Aug. 12 near Booker Middle School in Sarasota, Florida
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the University of California, Los Angeles, cannot allow pro-Palestinian protesters to block Jewish students from accessing classes and other parts of campus.
Lady Louise is well underway with her university education at St Andrews. See details on the one challenge the 20-year-old faces her cousin Prince William didn't.
“People have given up on them,” principal Felicia Lindsay said. “Well, guess what? They have a second chance and a third chance and a fourth chance. That’s what we do.”
Construction is expected to be completed by the 2025 school year.
The ruling marks the fifth consecutive year Texas families have not received a full picture of their schools’ ratings, which are used to determine how they are performing.
Skyler Blackie's bunker gear, including his pants and boots, sit on the floor of his parents' basement in tribute along with dozens of smiling photos of the young fallen firefighter.The 28-year-old died following a routine training procedure at the Nova Scotia Firefighters School in Waverley, N.S., in March 2019. The expired extinguisher he was using exploded."Unfortunately the fire extinguisher he chose was well out of date. It hadn't been inspected since 2004, so we don't know why the fire sch
Paden Gayle interviewed for Google twice and got rejected. Then he switched up his approach to interview prep and landed an offer.
These lululemon finds are as functional as they are fashionable.
Before May 1, the quadrangle between Vancouver Island University's (VIU) campus library, its main cafeteria and a performing arts theatre was known mostly as a home to rabbits and the occasional student demonstration.But three months after protesters set up an encampment calling on the Nanaimo-based school to denounce violence and oppression in "solidarity with the Palestinian people" — the grassy gathering spot is at the centre of a court battle that has drawn attention from across Canada.Lawye
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom sent letters Tuesday to school districts, urging them to restrict students’ use of smartphones on campus — a move that comes amid an ongoing nationwide debate about the mental health impacts of social media on teens and young children.
Every year, international students offer a welcome infusion of financial aid to communities across the US.
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Local doctor shares health tips for students' parents
Three sisters living in tents at Cesar Chavez Park experienced a special first day at Perkins Elementary School, thanks to the generosity of a local woman who was inspired by their story.
Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging districts to implement a policy that restricts cell phone use for about 5.5 million public school students.
A student at Sarasota's Booker Middle School dropped supplies under the car. Her mom didn't realize she was under SUV when she reportedly got struck.
The fellow billionaire shared on "The Daily Show" that he learned everything he needed to know about Trump "the third time" he talked to him.
Social media users were delighted by the former Donald Trump adviser's ineffectual line of attack.
Republicans have reportedly been pleading with Trump to stay on message — but his campaign just can't seem to help itself.