Law Roach talks capsule collection and future
Celebrity stylist Law Roach is stepping into the world of design thanks to his latest capsule collection that he hopes will transcend decades. (Nov. 12) AP Production and interview by: Leslie Ambriz
She debuted her baby bump with an emotional nod to Machine Gun Kelly.
Please and thank you.
On Duchovny's 'Fail Better' podcast, the costars reunited and revealed that there were times when they wouldn't speak off-camera for weeks
The socialite is a mom to son Phoenix, 20 months, and daughter London, 12 months, whom she shares with husband Carter Reum
Kate Middleton was caught making a thirsty comment about Prince William's beard by a professional lip reader.
Fineman said the Tesla CEO made her "burst into tears" during his hosting stint in 2021.
Royal biographer Robert Hardman reveals what was said in the updated version of “Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story”
Prince Harry has released a touching statement after missing a family reunion in London on Remembrance Sunday. More details...
Best believe she got bejeweled for 'Wicked.'
The singer is a mom to sons Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline
Kate Middleton looked incredible at the Festival of Remembrance. The wife of Prince William stunned fans with her tumbling new hair which was super voluminous, complete with high side parting.
The firebrand musician urged MAGA not to gloat in an unexpected "olive branch" message.
What would you do if you'd just been dealt a devastating, extremely public defeat?If your answer is "drink wine in leggings," then vice-president and former Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris can do you one better: Drink wine in leggings, sporting a messy bun, while playing Connect 4."Back to where it all began only a few months ago," Harris's 40-year-old niece, Meena Harris, wrote in an Instagram post Sunday that depicted a smiling, laughing Harris sitting cross-legged on the
Fox is already mom to three sons, while Machine Gun Kelly is dad to a daughter
The actress attended the event dressed in a sparkling halter gown from the Zuhair Murad Couture Spring 2024 collection
SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “Yellowstone” Season 5 Episode 9, “Desire Is All You Need.” Thank you for your service, John Dutton. In the first episode of the second half of Season 5, it was revealed that the Dutton family patriarch, played by Kevin Costner, was killed after a fatal gunshot wound in the …
A source tells PEOPLE that Pitt was in a "great mood" during the event in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 9
Two family members were shown supporting the Princess of Wales as she stepped back into the spotlight
UPDATE, with video: The View today came to the defense of Broadway’s Nicole Scherzinger against the “mob mentality” of social media, even saying the Sunset Blvd. star should not have apologized for liking Russell Brand’s MAGA-style “Make Jesus First Again” ball cap. After View moderator Whoopi Goldberg reminded viewers during today’s Hot Topics segment that …
Dwayne Johnson admitted in a new GQ magazine cover story that he is late to set sometimes and has peed in water bottles to save time during filming, two claims that were at the center of a viral report from The Wrap earlier this year. The story alleged that Johnson’s behavior, especially his tardiness on …