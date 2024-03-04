Lawmakers advance different versions of juvenile reform bill
Juvenile justice reform, arguably the most important bill to legislators this session outside the budget is moving towards the finish line. The House passed its version Friday and the Senate is expected to pass it Monday night. "So it wasn't contentious in the Senate, it was reasonable and thoughtful conversation about how best to deal with the situation at hand and I'm proud of the work we're moving forward this year," said Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Democrat from Baltimore City. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/lawmakers-advance-different-versions-of-juvenile-reform-bill