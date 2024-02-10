Lawmakers advancing possible solution to potential staggering property tax increases
Lawmakers advancing possible solution to potential staggering property tax increases
"When we look at all the underlying data, we just can't call the fight with inflation over," Veritas Financial's Greg Branch said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — From Wall Street traders to car dealers to home buyers, Americans are eager for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates and lightening the heavy burden on borrowers. The Fed is widely expected to do so this year — probably several times. Inflation, as measured by its preferred gauge, rose in the second half of 2023 at an annual rate of about 2% — the Fed's target level. Yet this week, several central bank officials underscored that they weren't ready to pull the tri
The increase in jobs was due to more part-time work.
OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada will be in no rush to cut interest rates after Statistics Canada reported a larger-than-expected employment gain last month, economists say. The federal agency's labour force survey released Friday said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January after several months of relatively no change in employment. Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022. "I would classify the labour market as tighter-than-expected,
(Bloomberg) -- Israel received its first-ever sovereign downgrade as Moody's Investors Service lowered its credit rating, citing the impact of the ongoing military conflict with Hamas on its finances.
Over the past year, the CEOs of Canada’s biggest grocery chains have become familiar faces to lawmakers studying food prices. Executives have faced questions from MPs and battled accusations of profiteering as their earnings rise. But experts say the main factors that have driven grocery prices up over the past couple of years are global. “The supply chains we have depended on for many decades now have come under massive stresses over the last five years — COVID, conflict, climate change being t
(Bloomberg) -- Canada's labor market started off the year with the biggest job gains in four months, but slowing wage growth may allow the Bank of Canada to start considering rate cuts in the coming months if price pressures ease further.
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pushed for further U.S. and European aid for Ukraine as he set off Thursday for a visit to Washington, declaring it was time to send Russian President Vladimir Putin a “very clear signal” that the West won't let up on supporting Kyiv. Scholz is to meet members of the Congress later in the day and President Joe Biden on Friday. His visit comes after wartime aid for Ukraine was left hanging in the Senate as Republicans blocked a bipartisan border package
Canadians are continuing to be laid off as part of a wave of job cuts that began in 2023 as companies assessed their operations after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic passed. Tech companies, retailers and more have all begun shedding members of their workforce in a bid to navigate the economic downturn. These are some of the companies which have so far laid off Canadian workers in 2024. BCE Inc.: The Montreal-based telecommunications giant said on Feb. 8 it was cutting 4,800 jobs "at all leve
Canada's economy added 37,300 jobs in January, more than double the expectation of economists in a Reuters poll, while wage growth slowed slightly, data showed on Friday, figures that are likely to keep the Bank of Canada in a holding pattern despite pressure to start cutting interest rates. The unemployment rate edged down to 5.7% from 5.8% in December, posting its first decline in 13 months, Statistics Canada said, in part because fewer people were seeking jobs. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a gain of 15,000 jobs and a rise in the unemployment rate to 5.9%.
The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as domestic employment data showed wage growth slowing in January and ahead of U.S. economic reports in the coming week that could drive moves for the greenback. The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3475 to the greenback, or 74.21 U.S. cents, pulling back after touching its strongest intraday level since last Friday at 1.3413. "The FX market as a whole is still largely driven by the broad dollar moves," said Howard Du, an FX Strategist at BofA Securities.
The number of Americans filing for jobless claims fell last week despite more layoff announcements from high-profile companies recently. Applications for unemployment benefits fell by 9,000 to 218,000 for the week ending Feb. 3, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average of claims, which evens out some of the weekly volatility, increased by 3,750 to 212,250. Weekly unemployment claims are seen as a proxy for the number of U.S. layoffs in a given week. They have remained at ext
According to a new estimate, migrants are set to boost the size of the U.S. workforce and the economy.
China's central bank is expected to stand pat on a key policy rate when rolling over the maturing medium-term loans in just over a week from now, a Reuters survey showed, as the authorities appear to be keen to maintain currency stability. Market participants believe Beijing is striking a delicate balancing act to support the economy. With investors pushing back the start of the U.S. Federal Reserve monetary easing to May from March, traders expect the still-wide yield differentials between the world's two largest economies would continue to constrain Beijing's easing efforts.
The Bank of Japan should consider ending its yield curve control and massive asset purchases now, then gradually raise short-term interest rates, the IMF said on Friday, as markets ramp up bets on a near-term turn in the central bank's ultra-easy policy. As Japan's economy continues to recover, domestic demand is replacing rising costs as the main driver of inflation with the output gap closing and labour shortages intensifying, the International Monetary Fund said.
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine is considering a plan — including expanded domestic bond sales, tax hikes and spending cuts — to plug a hole in its budget in a bid to secure money from the International Monetary Fund if crucial US aid remains blocked.
China's central bank on Thursday said it would keep policy flexible and precise to boost domestic demand, while maintaining price stability, amid signs of a patchy economic recovery and rising deflationary risks. In its quarterly policy implementation report, the People's Bank of China said the authorities face some difficulties and challenges in promoting an economic recovery amid global uncertainties. "Prudent monetary policy should be flexible, moderate, precise and effective... and keep the scale of social financing and the money supply in line with the expected goals of economic growth and price levels," the bank said.
The Czech National Bank's "less haste, more speed" rate cut strategy seems to be paying off with central Europe's clearest path to low inflation, just as upside risks loom afresh in neighbours Hungary and Poland. While its Polish and Hungarian counterparts slashed borrowing costs by hundreds of basis points last year as inflation retreated from double-digits, the Czech central bank waited until December for its first reduction, of just 25 bps. With favourable base effects set to fade, strong wage hikes in Poland and Hungary could meanwhile reinforce underlying price pressures by fuelling a consumer-driven recovery.
(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin reiterated policymakers have time to be patient about the timing of rate cuts, pointing to a strong labor market and continued disinflation.
Infused with another strong earnings season and calmer bond markets, a record high S&P500 now looks to vault the 5,000 point hurdle for the first time - just as China's worrying deflation deepens into its Lunar New Year break. With U.S. economic growth above 3%, unemployment below 4% and aggregate annual profit growth above 8%, the S&P500 has raced up 21% since late October. Excluding China's ailing market, the MSCI World index of developed economy stocks hit a record on Thursday too - having breached the January 2022 high earlier this week.