Lawmakers approve Sununu's request to send NH Guard volunteers to Texas
The governor testified in person Friday about his $850,000 funding request to send volunteer guardsmen to Texas for 90 days to Eagle Pass, Texas.
The governor testified in person Friday about his $850,000 funding request to send volunteer guardsmen to Texas for 90 days to Eagle Pass, Texas.
Mary Trump, the former president's niece, called the penalty in the New York business fraud case "the end of my grandfather’s legacy."
Here's what we know about the image's origin story — that is, if it depicts a real moment or was digitally fabricated.
"A crooked New York state judge... has just fined me $355 Million based on nothing other than having built a GREAT COMPANY," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Former President Trump and his legal team have decided against appealing a court’s decision that found he is not immune from civil lawsuits that blame him for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, after they previously signaled he would file an appeal. Trump’s decision to not take his broader immunity claim to the Supreme…
"It culminates in him being confronted, interrupted and cut off on Fox, and called the dirty liar that he is," YouTuber Christo Aivalis reported.
Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has marked turning 53 with a daring photo in her 'birthday suit'. See image.
NEW YORK (AP) — For five years, a New York City man managed to live rent-free in a landmark Manhattan hotel by exploiting an obscure local housing law. But prosecutors this week said Mickey Barreto went too far when he filed paperwork claiming ownership of the entire New Yorker Hotel building — and tried to charge another tenant rent. On Wednesday, he was arrested and charged with filing false property records. But Barreto, 48, says he was surprised when police showed up at his boyfriend's apart
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers repeatedly tried to move back the trial in his Manhattan criminal hush-money trial.
Ditching the Emerald City turned out to be a very lucrative decision for the businessman.
The Russian leader wasn't exactly impressed by the former Fox News host.
He made the comments as a New York judge gave the go-ahead for his hush-money trial to begin next month.
The 'Love Story' hitmaker took the stage in front of a 96,000-strong crowd on Friday
Former President Trump’s lawyers blasted the $335 million verdict against him Friday, disparaging the costly ruling as a multi-year, “politically fueled witch hunt” orchestrated to take him down. Both Trump attorneys, Christopher Kise and Alina Habba, accused the court of failing to follow the law after the 92-page decision came down from Judge Arthur Engoron. …
The family says they are "completely shattered" at their toddler son's unexpected death
MOSCOW — Alexei Navalny, who crusaded against official corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests as President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe, died Friday in the Arctic penal colony where he was serving a 19-year sentence, Russia’s prison agency said. He was 47. The stunning news — less than a month before an election that will give Putin another six years in power — brought renewed criticism and outrage from world leaders toward the Russian president who has suppressed opposition at hom
Musician Joshua Shapiro plans to swap Chicago for a remote corner of southern Italy. He’s bought and renovated an apartment in the small town of Latronico, and plans to eventually apply to move permanently.
"'Chutzpah' doesn’t begin to describe these claims," Neal Katyal said.
Months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump began plotting his return to Wall Street. That return, delayed by years of regulatory and legal hurdles, is now on the verge of becoming a reality — and it could make Trump a fortune.
BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors dropped a domestic violence charge against Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic on Friday, saying the decision by his wife to invoke marital privilege made it impossible for them to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt. After his wife opted not to testify, the motion by prosecutors to admit 911 call information into evidence was denied, effectively ending their court case, they said. “This situation is something prosecutors encounter quite often in matters involving
The US Coast Guard said it seized over 200 packages of illegal weapons and military components from a vessel in the Arabian Sea on January 28.