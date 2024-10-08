Lawmakers consider ways to address declining gas tax revenues in NH

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- An ex-member of the Bank of Canada’s governing body said officials should cut borrowing costs by half a percentage point later this month.Most Read from BloombergUrban Heat Stress Is Another Disparity in the World’s Most Unequal NationSingapore Ends 181 Years of Horse Racing to Make Way for HomesFrom Cleveland to Chicago, NFL Teams Dream of Domed StadiumsWhat Do US Vehicle Regulators Have Against Tiny Cars?For a Master of Brutalist Provocations, a Modest Museum AppraisalThere are