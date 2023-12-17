Lawmakers honor fallen veterans on National Wreaths Across America Day

Several lawmakers honored fallen veterans on National Wreaths Across American Day on Saturday with posts online.

Each year, wreaths are placed on the grave sites of veterans during the holiday season. According to the Wreaths Across America website, there are two million volunteers who participated in more than 4,000 locations in all states and “at sea and abroad.”

Wyoming comes together each year to lay wreaths on graves to honor veterans, Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) wrote in an online post.

“Thank you to the hard work of all the volunteers to make sure every veteran’s grave in Casper has a wreath today,” Barrasso posted.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) also posted online, writing, “Today, we pay tribute to our fallen heroes and ensure their memory lives on forever.”

Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Penn.) said that he attended a ceremony held at the Northeast Bradford School in Bradford County, Pa.

“I spoke about the importance of this tradition and the mission of Wreaths Across America, which is to ‘Remember the fallen. Honor those who serve. Teach the next generation the value of freedom,’” Meuser posted. “After the ceremony, we went to Stevensville Cemetery and placed wreaths on the graves of our nation’s fallen servicemembers to pay tribute to their service and sacrifice.”

The 2023 theme is serve and succeed, which Karen Worcester, the organization’s executive director, explained in a statement.

“There are many ways to serve your community and country, and just as many definitions of success,” Worcester said. “We hope through focusing on those stories of success we will help change the dialogue around what it means to serve your country.”

Each year the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., hosts an event to honor soldiers.

“Thank you to everyone who made today a success,” the cemetery posted online. “Headstones and niche columns are adorned with holiday wreaths. It’s an aesthetic we look forward to each year.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.