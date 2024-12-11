Lawmakers press FBI, call for transparency after New Jersey drone sightings continue

Recent drone sightings in New Jersey have garnered responses from several government officials and politicians.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) wrote a letter on Tuesday asking the agencies investigating the drone sightings, which include the FBI, to share any information with the public.

“I also request that the DHS, the FBI and the FAA provide a briefing to the New Jersey’s municipal and county officials on the current situation, to include the federal government's response to date, in accordance with the appropriate classification restrictions,” Booker wrote in part. “It is our shared obligation to ensure that our airspace is safe and secure, and I am committed to giving New Jerseyans peace of mind about these activities.”

New Jersey residents have witnessed a startling number of drones since mid-to-late November, with sightings reported across counties including Bergen, Essex, Hunterdon, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Somerset, and Warren. Some eyewitnesses have reported seeing “car-sized” objects that appear to rise in the sky as the sun sets. They have been hovering over reservoirs, military installations and critical infrastructure.

In response to the drones, Sen. Jon Bramnick (R-NJ) called on Gov. Phil Murphy to “issue a limited state of emergency banning all drones until the public receives an explanation regarding these multiple sightings.”

In a joint statement on Dec. 3, the FBI, State Police and the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness said authorities were asking the public to report any information related to the recent sightings of drones flying in several areas along the Raritan River.

USA TODAY reached out to the FBI and the FAA for comments.

Here is what you know about the drone sightings in New Jersey.

Photos taken in the bayside section of Toms River of what appear to be large drones hovering in the area at high altitudes. The drones were photographed between 8:33 and 8:49 p.m. with a Sony A7 IV equipped with a 600mm lens. The drones seemed to be well above the 400-foot height FAA regulations allow. This object in the sky was thought to be a helicopter, but there was no audible sound associated with it.

Congress questions FBI on New Jersey drone investigation

In Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, some members of Congress expressed their frustrations with the FBI as they wait to learn more information regarding an individual or group that may be responsible for the drone sightings in the Garden State.

Texas Rep. August Pfluger, who chaired the hearing, said the threat posed by unidentified drones is "real" and opened the questioning by saying "Let's start with current events. What is going on in New Jersey?"

Robert Wheeler Jr., assistant director of the Critical Incident Response Group for the FBI, said they are working with local and state authorities on the investigation and had received more than 3,000 sighting reports from the public since establishing a tip line last week. But so far, they have not found a break in the case.

"The bureau is actively investigating the unexplained sighting of drone activity over that part of New Jersey, including proximity to sensitive sites and areas of concern," Wheeler said. "We do not attribute that to an individual or group yet. I don't have an answer of who's responsible, one or more people that are responsible, but we're actively investigating."

Five 'large drones' spotted over Bucks County, Pennsylvania

Bucks County residents said they've spotted multiple drones overhead in the past week, including over a police department.

Five large drones flew over Solebury Township Police Department late Dec. 8, Det. Sgt. Jonathan Koretzky told the Bucks County Courier Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. The drones were spotted approximately 1,000 feet in the air.

Members of the Solebury department also received reports of two large drones flying near Covered Bridge Road on Dec. 8 and last week.

Both sightings occurred at night, Koretzky said. He added that the resident who reported the incidents said both drones displayed flashing lights.

FAA bans drones in the area

Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction prohibiting drone flights over Trump National Golf Club Bedminster and the Picatinny Arsenal military research and manufacturing facility in Morris County. The move came "at the request of federal security partners," the FAA said.

What to do if you see drones in New Jersey

The FBI asks that anyone who sees the drones call 1-800-225-5324 or submit tips and video footage at www.tips.fbi.gov.

