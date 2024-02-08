Lawmakers propose bills to improve mental health care for Colorado agriculture workers

Associated Press

Lawyers trying to keep an abortion-rights measure off the Florida ballot told the state Supreme Court on Wednesday that the proposed amendment is deceptive, and that voters won't realize just how far it will expand access to the procedure. “This is a wolf coming as a wolf,” said Chief Justice Carlos Muniz, one of five appointees of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on the seven-member court. The proposed amendment says “no law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”