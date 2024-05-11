Lawmakers put their nose to the grindstone as they attempt to adjourn Friday
Daniels met the onslaught with polite and unyielding confidence.
The former president botched a key fact about his youngest son.
President Joe Biden's reelection campaign mocked his "confused" predecessor after Trump boasted about his skills.
Former President Trump complained Friday that it was a “joke” and a “disgrace” after the judge overseeing his hush money trial directed prosecutors to inform Michael Cohen, their star witness, to stop speaking publicly about the case as his testimony approaches. “There is no gag order for Michael Cohen. What the judge did was amazing, actually. Everybody…
The New York Times journalist also highlighted a Trump team tactic that felt “like a losing prospect.”
"The Daily Show" host mocked Republicans for their over-the-top rhetoric on an unlikely issue.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s defense attorney on Thursday accused Stormy Daniels of slowly altering the details of an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, trying to convince jurors that a key prosecution witness in the former president's hush money criminal trial cannot be believed. “You have made all of this up, right?” lawyer Susan Necheles asked. “No,” Daniels shot back. As the jury looked on, the two women traded barbs over what Necheles said were inconsistencies in Daniels' descripti
Bans come in response to comments governor made about parents and drugs on reservations
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh told an Austin judicial conference on Friday that his experience in the George W. Bush administration has made him more skeptical of presidential assertions of regulatory power.
Comedy CentralJon Stewart on Thursday cringed at Ted Cruz’s reaction to President Joe Biden’s announcement this week that he would limit weapons shipments to Israel if its military were to cross the “red line” of invading Rafah, a densely populated city in southern Gaza with an estimated 80,000 Palestinian refugees.Biden’s decision led to intense backlash from the Republican Texas senator, who declared in a Thursday press conference that, “Joe Biden has been the greatest friend to Hamas, and Hez
Former President Trump attacked former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), arguing he should be removed from the board of Fox Corp. “Rupert Murdoch should fire pathetic RINO Paul Ryan from the Board of Fox,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social early Thursday. “Ryan is a loser, always has been, and always will be. He…
His guest opinion piece shows he doesn’t understand how it works and why Idaho’s law affects medical care. | Opinion
Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) reflected on the end of his Speakership on Thursday while taking a dig at Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), saying he “couldn’t live” with himself if he cut a deal with Democrats to keep his job. McCarthy was ousted from the Speakership in October after eight Republicans, led by Rep. Matt…
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's military closely monitored and "drove away" USS Halsey that entered the territorial waters of Paracel Islands in the South China Sea on May 10, the Southern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army said in a statement on Friday. The U.S. move "seriously infringed on China's sovereignty and security," the military said. "It is yet another iron proof of its navigation hegemony and militarization of the South China Sea," it said, adding its troops would stay on high alert and safeguard national security.
Russia only had one tank on display during its Victory Day parade this year. Every year, Moscow wraps itself in patriotic pageantry for Victory Day, a celebration of its victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War. Today marks the 79th anniversary and Mr Putin addressed the parade in the Red Square, talking up his country's military capabilities in a speech aimed as much at a foreign audience as a domestic one.
Congressman Scott Perry also pushed the ‘replacement theory’ – the baseless conspiracy theory that white people are slowly being replaced by minorities and immigrants
Russian forces have made two cross border assaults inside northern Ukraine, according to information from Ukrainian sources and officials – in what President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling a ‘new wave of counteroffensive actions” by Russia.
A former National Post journalist is bowing out of the race to carry the Conservative Party banner in a Toronto-area riding because she says she has "clear evidence of a corrupted process."In a social media post Thursday, Sabrina Maddeaux said she's suspending her race for the party's nomination in Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill. She said she has been "the clear target of highly unethical, and potential illegal, efforts to sway the vote" because another candidate allegedly had the party's membe
The Texas senator's latest defense of the former president isn't going very well.
A Ukrainian drone struck a major oil processing plant in Russia's Bashkiria region on Thursday from some 1,500 km (932 miles) away, a Kyiv intelligence source said, its longest-range such attack since the start of the war. Ukraine also hit two oil depots in southern Russia, as Kyiv tries to undermine Russian forces pressing along front lines on its territory by attacking energy facilities that are crucial to funding the economy and the war. Russia's emergency service said a drone attack damaged a pumping station building at Gazprom's Neftekhim Salavat oil processing, petrochemical and fertiliser complex in Bashkiria, Russia's largest such plant, state RIA news agency reported.