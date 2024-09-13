Lawn Bowling National Championship

Latest Stories
- Insider Monkey
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Picked Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Over Other AI Stocks
We recently published a list of Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Buying and Selling These 10 AI Stocks. Since Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) ranks 5th on the list, it deserves a deeper look. Stanley Druckenmiller is one of the few billionaires who have been bullish on the AI megatrends right from the start. But that doesn’t mean he’d buy […]
- The Hockey News - Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning Superstar Opens Up About Steven Stamkos Departure
This Tampa Bay Lightning superstar discussed his feelings about Steven Stamkos no longer being with the club.
- People
Stephen Peat, Former NHL Player, Dies at 44 After 'Tragic Accident'
The former Washington Capitals forward died after he was injured in an accident two weeks ago
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Two massive LIV Golf stars plan to play on DP World Tour this fall
Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, two of the biggest stars on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League, plan to play on the DP World Tour this fall. Both players mentioned in press conferences Wednesday at LIV Golf Chicago they'd be committing to the European circuit events, and on…
- Yahoo News Canada
NHL legend Roberto Luongo leads beer league team to upset win after responding to 'goalie needed' ad on Facebook
One poor men's league team surely wasn't expecting to see one of the best goalies in history staring them down from their opponent's crease at 11 p.m. on a Monday.
- Yahoo Sports
Car dealer reverses course and awards prize to Purdue student who made 40-yard field goal at halftime of home opener
The car dealer that sponsors the halftime contest initially said Zach Spangler's kick came 0.005 seconds too late.
- FTW Outdoors
Caitlin Clark brushes aside 'surprising' offensive fouls called on her despite an obvious Aces flop
Caitlin Clark got whistled for an offensive foul during the Indiana Fever's loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday, but even when it's "surprising" as she said, she knows teams like the Aces are going to be physical with her. While talking about the Aces' physical…
- People
Shannon Sharpe Apologizes for Going Live on Instagram While Having Sex: 'Embarrassed'
“I’ve never turned IG Live on so I don’t know how it works,” the ESPN personality said in an emergency episode of his podcast, hours after claiming his account had been hacked
- FTW Outdoors
The White Sox embarrassingly managed to screw up a routine grounder to first base
The White Sox are well on their way to being the worst MLB team in the 162-game era. But at the same time, you'd expect a team full of professional baseball players to be able to execute on the easiest of plays. That's not the case wi
- FTW Outdoors
Caitlin Clark puts any WNBA MVP debate to bed by calling A'ja Wilson 'unguardable'
Caitlin Clark says that guarding A'ja Wilson is virtually impossible, and honestly, in her explanation, there wasn't a single lie. The Indiana Fever host the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday as
- The Canadian Press
Tyreek Hill has quiet night for Dolphins in blowout loss to Bills
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill had a quiet night in the Miami Dolphins blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
REPORT: Darnell Nurse and Evander Kane Won't Be Ready to Start Edmonton Oilers Training Camp
There is a report floating around that both Evander Kane and Darnell Nurse will not be ready to start training camp.
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
Why the Maple Leafs Are Bringing in Max Pacioretty For a Professional Tryout
Pacioretty is entering Maple Leafs training camp with a strong chance that he will begin the season on Toronto's left wing.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Kevin Kisner is at a crossroad: The reluctant TV star doesn't want golf to become his hobby
NAPA, Calif.– Three years ago last month, Kevin Kisner was headed into a record-tying six-man playoff at the 2021 Wyndham Championship. Kisner was winless in five previous playoffs, but his caddie Duane Bock knew how to marshal his talents.
- The Hockey News
2024-25 Fantasy Hockey Team Preview: Montreal Canadiens
Full seasons from Patrik Laine, Kirby Dach and Lane Hutson will provide the Habs with a better and more balanced offense. Don't discount them in fantasy.
- FTW Outdoors
AJ Griffin may leave basketball 2 years after he was a first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft
Once one of the top prospects in the entire world, AJ Griffin is reportedly considering stepping away from the game of basketball. Griffin, who was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and the top-rated player in the state of New York, was a McDonald's All-American.…
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football: 6 players who will make or break your Week 2 lineups
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts highlights six fringe starters who could deliver in Week 2 — or ruin everything.
- The Canadian Press
Tagovailoa diagnosed with concussion after hitting his head on the turf, leaves Dolphins-Bills game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday night against Buffalo because of a concussion after colliding with Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin and hitting the back of his head against the turf.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Panic Meter: Is it already time to worry about Marvin Harrison Jr.?
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don gauges the panic level of some big-name players who disappointed in Week 1.
- FTW Outdoors
Daniel Jones was so awful that a Vikings linebacker admitted the team felt 'a little bad' for him
You almost never hear this from an opponent in the NFL, right? But that might be just how bad Daniel Jones was on Sunday in a woeful New York Giants loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He had his own wide receiver subtly distance himself from the QB. And