Lawn watering restrictions could be on tap for Kirkland Lake

KIRKLAND LAKE - There could be time restrictions put in place for residents wanting to water their lawns this summer.

To help conserve water and protect their water systems, Kirkland Lake council approved a motion on March 5 to explore the idea of introducing a summer outdoor water consumption bylaw.

A report on it is expected later this year. Staff is working on an educational program to encourage residents to improve water usage behaviours to help reduce water consumption.

According to the Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA), the town has a daily average output of 1,154 litres per resident of drinking water from the water treatment plant, which is more than double the national average of 300 to 500 litres.

Coun. Casey Owens said for many years now, he’s observed residents watering their lawns in the middle of the day and “half of that water is being wasted” due to evaporation and runoff as a result of over-watering.

“I want the bylaw because if we don't have something to force change, people don't change,” he said.

Mayor Stacy Wight said she believes the town needs to do everything it can to protect its water systems.

“We only have Gull Lake, and potentially, if the pumping station does work, McTavish if we're lucky. Anything we can do to educate our people is important,” she said.

Coun. Pat Kiely said Kirkland Lake is one of the few communities that doesn’t have a bylaw regulating the watering of lawns.

Every member of the community should be using water responsibly, Coun. Janice Ranger said.

“I think that neighbours will encourage and enforce and it won't necessarily be the responsibility of our bylaw officer to go around. But information, knowledge, and encouragement to be responsible will go a long way," she said.

