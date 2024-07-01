New laws take effect July 1 in NC
The former president attacked the former House speaker as a "sick puppy."
While many are focused on President Biden’s debate performance, Dean Obeidallah says it was former President Trump’s statements during the event that gave offense.
Your memory is all you leave, writes Jess Piper. That’s it. You are what you say and the way you make others feel. Nothing else matters. | Opinion
Donald Trump's daughter-in-law confused the heck out of critics with her boast.
NEW YORK (AP) — A sense of concern is growing inside the top ranks of the Democratic Party that leaders of Joe Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee are not taking seriously enough the impact of the president’s troubling debate performance earlier in the week.
Harris is seen by many as a natural potential successor to Biden. But an array of Democrats believe her middling approval ratings are a liability.
Here are new Washington state laws that take effect July 1.
Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville said President Biden does not have advisers telling him what to do, he has employees, in comments after his poor debate showing on Thursday night. Since the debate between Biden and former President Trump, the conversation has been centered on whether Biden should step aside and allow another Democrat to…
“Debate performances can be overcome,” Allan Lichtman said. “At the first sign of adversity the spineless Democrats want to throw under the bus, their own incumbent president.”
Arzo survived a suicide attempt but now faces a new threat that could send her family – and millions like them – back to Afghanistan and a life that has become so intolerable for women and girls that some would rather die.
The GOP presidential frontrunner referred to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who is Jewish, as a "Palestinian" during a rally on Friday.
Rutte's experience and personality could be key to "Trump-proofing" the NATO alliance, one expert said.
Minutes before going on stage for the first presidential debate on Thursday, Donald Trump received a phone call from the mother of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, who was killed in Houston this month, allegedly by two Venezuelan men in the U.S. illegally. The mother, Alexis Nungaray, was returning a voicemail Trump had left earlier in the day when she was at her daughter's funeral, a friend of the family, Victoria Galvan, who witnessed the call, told Reuters. During the debate, Trump spoke of Nungaray's case and the phone call as he hammered Biden on his immigration policies, accusing the Democrat of allowing murderers and rapists into the country.
More than two years after a massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde left 19 children and 2 teachers dead, a grand jury indicted on Thursday two former Uvalde school police officers in the botched law enforcement response to the 2022 mass shooting.
Husam Badran, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, has called for a national consensus democracy to take root in a unified Palestine as he encouraged armed Palestinians in the West Bank to resist Israeli occupation.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R), rumored to be on former President Trump’s vice-presidential shortlist, defended the presumptive GOP nominee against criticism over the numerous falsehoods he told on the debate stage Thursday. In an interview Sunday on NBC News’s “Meet the Press,” Burgum called the story “manufactured,” noting Trump has said publicly in the…
Joe Biden’s performance at the CNN presidential debate against Donald Trump has raised concerns with US allies - particularly within NATO and Europe.
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban on Sunday told the West to look past the measures they have imposed on Afghan women and girls for the sake of improving foreign relations.
Some of Russia's deadly Su-34 fighter bombers lie exposed on the tarmac of a military airfield just 100 miles from the border with Ukraine.
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — When Hungary takes over the helm of the European Union on July 1, many politicians in Brussels will have the same thing on their minds: whether populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will use the role to further his reputation as the bloc’s main spoiler.