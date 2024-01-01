New laws take effect in Maryland

The new year brings a slew of new laws in Maryland, some of which are highly anticipated. For example, the state's minimum wage increases to $15 an hour. According to the governor's office, the change will affect 163,000 Maryland workers. Several other measures are aimed to improve access to health care in 2024. This year will also see further restrictions on telemarketing calls made to residents. Robocall messages will be prohibited without prior expressed written consent.