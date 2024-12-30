New year, new laws: What's changing in New York State in 2025

Reuters

Ukraine will quadruple gas transmission tariffs for domestic consumers from Jan. 1 to offset the impact of lost revenue following the year-end expiry of the gas transit agreement with Russia, officials said on Monday. Almost three years after the start of the war with Russia, Ukraine has refused to extend the deal that allowed Russian gas to be pumped to customers in the European Union. The Ukrainian regulator - the national commission for state regulations in the energy and utilities sectors - approved a decision to increase domestic gas transmission tariffs to about 502 hryvnias ($11.95) for 1,000 cubic meters from some 124 hryvnias ($2.95) previously.