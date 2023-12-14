Lawson family mourns loss of their son Carson Robinette, who died in single-car crash

Associated Press

An Australian appeals court overturned all convictions against a woman on Thursday, 20 years after a jury found her guilty of killing her four children. Kathleen Folbigg already was pardoned at the New South Wales state government's direction and released from prison in June based on new scientific evidence that her four children may have died from natural causes as she had insisted. The pardon was seen as the quickest way of getting the 56-year-old out of prison before an inquiry into the new evidence recommended the New South Wales Court of Appeals consider quashing her convictions.