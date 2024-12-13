Lawsuit alleges James Harden's restaurant liable in 2023 Houston car accident that killed 7

Anthony Robledo, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A Texas restaurant owned by NBA player James Harden is being sued in the Houston car accident that killed seven people last year, including NFL cornerback Derek Hayden.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed in Harris County alleges the downtown Houston restaurant Thirteen Restaurant By James Harden offered excessive alcohol to an "obviously intoxicated" Christian Daniel Herrera, who later caused the fatal accident on Nov. 11, 2023 and also died.

The lawsuit was filed by Cassaundra Jackson, the mother of 30-year-old Taylar Jackson, who died in the accident. Jackson is seeking $1 million in damages alleging staff served Herrera, 25, when he already "presented a clear danger to himself and others" before he passed a red light, striking the vehicle in front of him, the lawsuit states.

James Harden at Intuit Dome on Dec. 4, 2024 in Inglewood, California
James Harden at Intuit Dome on Dec. 4, 2024 in Inglewood, California

The lawsuit alleges the restaurant violated the Texas Dram Shop Act by failing to uphold its staff to safely sell alcoholic beverages.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Jackson and Harden, as well as the Thirteen by James Harden restaurant for comment.

Lawsuit blames restaurant's reliance on tipping

The lawsuit also blames the restaurant's low hourly wage that allegedly required employees to "rely on tips from large tabs that consistent predominantly of alcoholic sales."

Herrera's blood alcohol concentration was at 0.139% when he t-boned into the vehicle causing the fatal accident, court records show.

Other than Jackson, the five other victims in the accident include Izuchu Oragwu, 31; Frank Johnson, 31; Zachary McMillian, 32; Lauren Robinson, 32; and NFL cornerback Derek Hayden, 33, the Houston Police Department confirmed last year.

The restaurant issued a statement to local station KTRK on Monday claiming they were just made aware of the Dec. 6 lawsuit.

"We cannot imagine what the family of Taylar Jackson has gone through this past year and offer our deepest sympathies to them and everyone whose lives were deeply impacted by that tragic accident," the restaurant wrote in the statement to KTRK. "We ask for your patience as we gather more information on this filing and will make a more formal statement as soon as possible."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: James Harden's restaurant sued in Houston car accident that killed 7

Latest Stories

  • Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accuser Details Alleged Sexual Assault at White Party: ‘I Was Screaming, I Was Telling Him to Stop’ and ‘He Was Acting Like It Was Nothing’

    One of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ accusers has given an anonymous on-camera interview about his sexual assault allegations against the music mogul, marking the first time an alleged victim of Combs has done so. In an interview with CNN, a John Doe — whose face was concealed and voice altered to maintain his anonymity — detailed …

  • Taxpayers 'fed up' with local bureaucrats big salaries and benefits

    Ontario's top municipal staffers are pocketing sometimes exorbitant benefits packages on top of high bumps in their salaries, provincial pay data shows — and some critics say that's out of touch with regular Ontarians struggling to keep up with the high cost of living.

  • Trump Trade War to Hurt US Farmers More as China Turns to Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s first trade war hurt American soybean farmers to the tune of $11 billion. A sequel is set to be even worse.Most Read from BloombergBrace for a Nationwide Shuffle of Corporate HeadquartersAmerican Institute of Architects CEO ResignsCloud Computing Tax Threatens Chicago’s Silicon Valley DreamSan Francisco, Paris Named Best Cities for Urban TransportationCity Hall Is HiringThe humble bean was the poster child of Trump’s first tariff spat with China, with American shipm

  • Bride Tragically Killed Days Before Wedding While Hand-Delivering Invitations to Her Ceremony on Motorbike

    The couple had been hand-delivering their wedding invitations just ten days from their wedding, scheduled for Dec. 14

  • 13-Year-Old Boy Dies, Siblings Critically Injured in Crash: ‘These Children Need Your Prayers’

    Easton Bounds is remembered as "a bright and vibrant young boy who brought light, love, and laughter to everyone he met"

  • With China in sights, US plans curb on countries' advanced semiconductor access: sources

    The US government plans to issue a new rule before the end of this month aimed at curbing Chinese companies' sourcing of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips from unrestricted third-party countries, according to sources. The new export control measure will focus on controlling the global shipments of powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) that have become instrumental in the training of AI models, closing loopholes in existing rules, according to two people familiar with the matter, wh

  • EU targets Russia's ghost fleet shipping oil in a new round of sanctions

    BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union envoys have agreed a new raft of sanctions against Russia over its war on Ukraine, targeting in particular a vast shadow fleet of ships that Moscow is exploiting to skirt restrictions on transporting oil and fuel, the EU’s Hungarian presidency said on Wednesday.

  • Huawei making moves in China's robotics industry with Jimu investment, new embodied AI hub

    Huawei Technologies, a formidable player in fields from smartphones to electric vehicles, is also looming large in China's fragmented robotics industry amid the country's drive to be a global leader in the field. The Shenzhen-based telecommunications giant, which is the face of China's self-sufficiency drive to break US sanctions, last week injected 3 billion yuan (US$413 million) into a subsidiary called Dongguan Jimu Machinery, according to corporate database Qichacha. The move to increase the

  • China's semiconductor firms cash in chips as export boom bucks overall trend

    Despite intensifying restrictions from the US intended to stifle China's semiconductor trade, Beijing's shipments of the bedrock technology stood out as a rare bright spot in a recent export data release. China's integrated circuit exports hit a record US$144.7 billion in value for the first 11 months of 2024, growing 18.8 per cent year on year according to customs data released on Tuesday. In addition to rising global demand and the rapid development of AI, the scale of manufacturing for China'

  • New generative AI services slow in China as regulators approve 64 more apps for release

    China has approved 64 generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) services for release in Beijing's latest regulatory approvals, making it the smallest of the three batches to be given the go-ahead this year, in a fresh sign that the domestic AI market is becoming saturated. The November approvals have gone to a diverse group of products and applications, spanning a variety of industries, according to a document published by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the national internet watchdog.

  • Nvidia's promotional store on Tmall stirs debate after Beijing initiates antitrust probe

    Nvidia's promotional store on China's biggest e-commerce site has become the centre of speculation over whether the US tech giant will pull back from China after being targeted by Beijing in an antitrust investigation. Nvidia's GeForce store on Alibaba Group Holding's Tmall e-commerce platform opened in 2016, and now has over 123,000 followers. The homepage provides links to sellers offering video game laptops equipped with GeForce graphics cards, but the Nvidia store does not sell products dire

  • Federal court filings allege official committed perjury in lawsuit tied to Louisiana grain terminal

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A southeast Louisiana official has been accused of committing perjury for failing to disclose information related to a controversial grain terminal in the state's Mississippi River Chemical Corridor in response to a lawsuit brought by a prominent local climate activist.

  • Holiday tipping guideline: Who to tip, how much, and how to tip your Amazon driver for free

    Holiday tipping guideline: Who to tip, how much, and how to tip your Amazon driver for free

  • Argentina to Eclipse Colombia as Oil Production Growth Continues

    While Argentina is leveraging government incentives to boost oil and gas output and exports, Colombia's restrictive policies, including a fracking ban, threaten its energy security.

  • OPEC makes fifth and biggest cut to 2024 oil demand growth forecast

    LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC cut its 2024 global oil demand growth forecast for a fifth straight month on Wednesday and by the largest amount yet, a series of downgrades that highlights China's sputtering role as the world's demand growth engine. OPEC+ earlier this month delayed its plan to start raising output until April 2025 against a backdrop of falling prices. In a monthly report, OPEC said it expects 2024 global oil demand to rise by 1.61 million barrels per day (bpd), down from 1.82 million bpd last month.

  • Lawsuit filed against 2 dogs: Why they are defendants in a dogfighting case

    Two dogs have been listed as defendants in a federal complaint involving a dog fighting operation in Indiana. Buy why are the dogs defendants?

  • Oil edges lower on 2025 supply surplus forecast, but set to notch weekly gain

    Oil prices inched lower on Friday as investors focused on a forecast of ample supply and shrugged off expectations of higher demand next year from Chinese stimulus measures, while eyeing another Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week. Brent crude futures edged down 8 cents to $73.33 a barrel by 0125 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.95 a barrel, down 7 cents. The International Energy Agency expects non-OPEC+ nations to boost supply by about 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) next year, driven by the United States, Canada, Guyana, Brazil and Argentina.

  • Nvidia Denies Supply Cut Rumors Amid Regulatory Scrutiny in China; Shares Down

    Nvidia firmly denied rumors of reducing or halting its product supplies to China.

  • China's CATL to build US$4.3 billion EV battery plant in Spain with Fiat owner Stellantis

    China's Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), the largest maker of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), is building its third plant in Europe through a joint venture with Fiat owner Stellantis, stepping up its overseas expansion to overcome higher tariffs. The parties have agreed to spend €4.1 billion (US$4.3 billion) to build the factory in Zaragoza in northeastern Spain with a capacity to produce 50 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of batteries annually, according to a statement. One GWh can supply to

  • China Expands Private Pensions Nationwide Despite Challenges

    (Bloomberg) -- China is expanding its private pension fund pilot program nationwide to address retirement payout strains. The limitations of the experiment are already on display. Most Read from BloombergHong Kong's Expat Party Hub Reshaped by Chinese InfluxBrace for a Nationwide Shuffle of Corporate HeadquartersAmerican Institute of Architects CEO ResignsCity Hall Is HiringCloud Computing Tax Threatens Chicago’s Silicon Valley DreamDisappointing fund performance and a lack of investor interest