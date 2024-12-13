Lawsuit alleges James Harden's restaurant liable in 2023 Houston car accident that killed 7

A Texas restaurant owned by NBA player James Harden is being sued in the Houston car accident that killed seven people last year, including NFL cornerback Derek Hayden.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed in Harris County alleges the downtown Houston restaurant Thirteen Restaurant By James Harden offered excessive alcohol to an "obviously intoxicated" Christian Daniel Herrera, who later caused the fatal accident on Nov. 11, 2023 and also died.

The lawsuit was filed by Cassaundra Jackson, the mother of 30-year-old Taylar Jackson, who died in the accident. Jackson is seeking $1 million in damages alleging staff served Herrera, 25, when he already "presented a clear danger to himself and others" before he passed a red light, striking the vehicle in front of him, the lawsuit states.

James Harden at Intuit Dome on Dec. 4, 2024 in Inglewood, California

The lawsuit alleges the restaurant violated the Texas Dram Shop Act by failing to uphold its staff to safely sell alcoholic beverages.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Jackson and Harden, as well as the Thirteen by James Harden restaurant for comment.

Lawsuit blames restaurant's reliance on tipping

The lawsuit also blames the restaurant's low hourly wage that allegedly required employees to "rely on tips from large tabs that consistent predominantly of alcoholic sales."

Herrera's blood alcohol concentration was at 0.139% when he t-boned into the vehicle causing the fatal accident, court records show.

Other than Jackson, the five other victims in the accident include Izuchu Oragwu, 31; Frank Johnson, 31; Zachary McMillian, 32; Lauren Robinson, 32; and NFL cornerback Derek Hayden, 33, the Houston Police Department confirmed last year.

The restaurant issued a statement to local station KTRK on Monday claiming they were just made aware of the Dec. 6 lawsuit.

"We cannot imagine what the family of Taylar Jackson has gone through this past year and offer our deepest sympathies to them and everyone whose lives were deeply impacted by that tragic accident," the restaurant wrote in the statement to KTRK. "We ask for your patience as we gather more information on this filing and will make a more formal statement as soon as possible."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: James Harden's restaurant sued in Houston car accident that killed 7