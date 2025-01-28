Lawsuits challenging Trump administration's freeze on federal loans and grants are stacking up

Laura Italiano
Updated ·3 min read

  • Nonprofits, health workers, and small business owners joined in suing the White House on Tuesday.

  • NY, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, NJ, and Rhode Island are also suing to stop the freeze.

  • A Washington, DC, judge agreed to halt the freeze minutes before it took effect at 5 p.m.

A group of nonprofits, health workers, and small business owners have successfully asked a federal judge in Washington, DC, to immediately halt the Trump administration's freeze on federal loans and grants before it was to take effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Separately, the attorneys general of six states — New York, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Rhode Island — said they will also sue to challenge the freeze.

"There is no question this policy is reckless, dangerous, illegal, and unconstitutional," New York's attorney general, Letitia James, said.

"From the families who rely upon Head Start for child care, to the children across the country who depend on SNAP for their next meal, to the seniors who rely on state services to get the care that they need, this policy will disrupt the lives of millions of Americans," she said.

Program funding was already being halted in some states ahead of the 5 p.m. deadline, James said Tuesday afternoon at a press conference with the five other state attorneys general.

"Head Start was frozen in Michigan, access to child development block grants were frozen in Maryland," she said. "At least 20 states have been frozen out of their Medicaid reimbursement systems,
including New York."

Rob Bonta, California's attorney general, said the freeze could threaten FEMA disaster relief funding for those affected by the state's wildfires.

"It's thrown state programs into chaos and created confusion among our residents," Bonta said.

A lawsuit filed by the National Council of Nonprofits, the American Public Health Association, the Main Street Alliance, and the nonprofit SAGE said the freeze order was "devoid of any legal basis" and would harm hundreds of thousands of grant recipients who depend on federal grants.

The suit was filed hours before the freeze was scheduled to take effect. Nearly at the stroke of 5 p.m., US District Judge Loren L. AliKhan granted the suit's request for a temporary restraining order, the Associated Press reported.


The freeze effort was first detailed in a two-page internal memo sent Monday by Matthew J. Vaeth, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget. It ordered federal agency heads to freeze payments "to the extent permissible under applicable law."

The agencies must complete "a comprehensive analysis" to determine whether their federal assistance programs comply with Trump's executive orders, the memo said.

It set a February 10 deadline for agencies to submit to the Office of Management and Budget "detailed information on any programs, projects or activities subject to this pause." The OMB said it would review and provide guidance on that spending.

The memo said that federal assistance should not be used to fund "wokeness" and "the weaponization of government."

Donald Trump
The Trump administration's freeze on federal grants and loans is set to take effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday.AP Foto/Jose Luis Magana

"The use of Federal resources to advance Marxist equity, transgenderism, and green new deal social engineering policies is a waste of taxpayer dollars that does not improve the day-to-day lives of those we serve," the memo said.

In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, the OMB stressed that the funding is not being permanently stopped.

"This pause could be as short as a day if an agency determines that the funds at issue do not conflict with the Administration's policies," the statement said.

"To act as faithful stewards of taxpayer money, new administrations must review federal programs to ensure that they are being executed in accordance with the law and the new President's policies. If the pause will have an adverse impact, the memo expressly provides that agencies can seek exemptions on a case-by-case basis," it said.

Correction: January 28, 2025 — An earlier version of this story misspelled the name of California's attorney general. It is Rob Bonta, not Rob Banta.

