Lawyer who negotiated Stormy Daniels deal resumes Trump-trial testimony

The lawyer who negotiated hush-money deals on behalf of two women alleged to have had sexual liaisons with Donald Trump resumed testifying in Donald Trump’s criminal trial on Thursday in Manhattan.

Prior to Davidson’s testimony, however, prosecutors once again asked Juan Merchan to punish Trump for still more alleged gag order violations; the four alleged instances involve two comments about Cohen, one about the jury, and one about David Pecker. The hearing on Thursday morning came two days after the jurist fined Trump $9,000 for other gag order violations. Merchan has barred Trump from attacking witnesses or jurors in the case.

“The order was issued because of the defendant’s persistent and escalating rhetoric aimed at participants in this hearing,” said the prosecutor, Christopher Conroy, of Donald Trump. Conroy said that prosecutors were not seeking jail at this time, to avoid delaying the proceedings, but are seeking fines.

Todd Blanche complained that Trump has an unfair disadvantage because of the gag order. Trump’s attorney argued that his client is running for president, after all, and Joe Biden is able to say whatever he wants about the case.

“Judge, last weekend, President Trump’s rival, President Biden, said in a public forum – he talked about this trial, and he talked about a witness that’s going to be in this trial. He mocked President Trump. He said Donald has had a few tough days lately, you might call it stormy weather,” Blanche said.

“President Trump can’t respond like he wants to because of this gag order,” Blanche said, adding, “Stormy weather was an obvious reference to Stormy Daniels,” Trump’s alleged paramour at the center of this case.

“Everybody can say whatever they want, except President Trump,” Blanche said later.

Merchan seemed unmoved by the argument. “They’re not defendants in this case,” he said, noting that non-defendants such as Biden are not bound by his gag order.

Shortly after this hearing, the attorney at the center of this hush-money scandal –Keith Davidson – returned to the stand, where he described the aftermath of the alleged payoff plot.

Davidson told jurors that he and Dylan Howard, the former National Enquirer editor, thought that their work burying negative press about Trump boosted him into the presidency.

“What have we done?” Davidson wrote to Howard on election night in a text message presented in court. Howard wrote back: “Oh my god.” Davidson described his phrasing as “gallows humor”.

“I think there was an understanding that this was a text between Dylan Howard and I, and that there was an understanding that ... our activities may have in some way assisted the presidential campaign of Donald Trump,” Davidson said.

Davidson has already given colorful testimony about how deals to pay Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels came together in 2016. Prosecutors are using his testimony to help jurors understand the mechanics of Trump’s efforts to pay off women and convince jurors that it was done in service of his campaign.

On Tuesday, Davidson testified, among other things, about efforts to try and wrangle Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal lawyer, to wire the $130,000 he had agreed to pay Daniels for her silence in the closing days of the campaign. Asked why he believed Cohen was delaying payment Davidson said: “I thought he was trying to kick the can down the road until after the election.”

Related: Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, a fine and a warning: Trump trial key takeaways, day nine

Prosecutors want Davidson’s testimony to corroborate the upcoming testimony of Cohen, a key witness in the case, who negotiated the deals on Trump’s behalf. Trump’s lawyers have already signaled they will aggressively attack Cohen’s credibility in the case, painting him as a liar and someone who has an axe to grind.

It seems like prosecutors are trying to tackle this problem preemptively. During Davidson’s testimony, prosecutor Joshua Steinglass asked whether he’d kept communicating with Cohen after the election.

During a December 2016 phone call, Cohen said something along the lines of “Jesus christ, can you believe I’m not going to Washington? After everything I’ve done for that guy. I can’t believe I’m not going to Washington.”

“I’ve saved that guy’s ass so many times, you don’t even know,” Davidson recalled of Cohen’s call. “He said I never even got paid. That fucking guy is not even paying me the $130,000 back.”