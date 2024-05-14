Lawyer: Stormy Daniels Wore A Bulletproof Vest To Court For Trump Trial Testimony

Stormy Daniels took major precautions to protect herself while testifying in Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial, according to her lawyer.

Attorney Clark Brewster appeared on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” on Monday, where he revealed how the adult film star wore a bulletproof vest underneath her clothes “every day” until she got to the Manhattan courthouse where the trial is taking place.

“She was concerned about the security coming into New York,” Brewster told host Anderson Cooper and the show’s panelists.

Offering some insight into Daniels’ headspace during the trial, Brewster said, “I can tell you that before she came on Sunday, I mean, she cried herself to sleep.”

“She was paralyzed with fear, not of taking the stand or telling her story, but what some nut might do to her,” he continued. “And I’m genuinely concerned about it as well.”

Daniels leaves Manhattan criminal court on May 9, 2024. Her lawyer, Brewster, recently revealed the extent of what Daniels has had to go through to ensure her safety at the trial. Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images

Despite Daniels being frightened, Brewster said he knew her “time to shine” would be during cross-examination.

“She’s a quick thinker,” he said, noting how the defense’s approach to its questions was “right up her alley.”

Last week, Daniels offered graphic testimony of her alleged tryst with Trump, who is facing 34 felony charges for falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment Daniels received to keep quiet about their sexual encounter.

Trump’s ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, took the stand on Monday and Tuesday, where he corroborated several details of Daniels’ account.

The former president has denied any wrongdoing, but an ongoing gag order has barred him from publicly lashing out at any witnesses, jurors, court staff or any of the aforementioned parties’ families.

Watch Brewster’s appearance on “Anderson Cooper 360” below:

Related...