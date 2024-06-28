Laying Bradley Reckling to rest in Auburn Hills funeral

CBC

Robert Andrew Land, 62, sits in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in St. John's ahead of a hearing Wednesday. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)American authorities were first told six years ago that a fugitive from Arizona was in Newfoundland, but it doesn't appear U.S. officials took any action at the time to have him returned south of the border.Robert Andrew Land was finally arrested and taken into custody last week, after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Canada to have him extradited.In 2005, Lan