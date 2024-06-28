Laying Bradley Reckling to rest in Auburn Hills funeral
A funeral service was held in Auburn Hills for Bradley Reckling, the Oakland County Sheriff's Department detective who was killed in the line of duty last week.
Natalie Jesslynn Wagner, 28, of Port St. Lucie, made and sold videos of herself committing sex crimes against her children, 1 and 3, authorities said
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The most severely wounded survivor of the 2018 massacre at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School now owns shooter Nikolas Cruz's name, and Cruz cannot give any interviews without his permission, under a settlement reached in a lawsuit.
Kelly McCandless has been arrested in connection with the incident that seriously injured Kyle Lively
The TV competitor was arrested in August 2020 after having a sexual relationship with a teenage victim he met in 2014
In a pointed dissent, Justice Amy Coney Barrett skewered her fellow justices over their decision to narrow an obstruction charge used to prosecute scores of rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 on Friday to side with Joseph Fischer, a former police officer accused of partaking in the…
Thomas Lorezca, 40, was shot multiple times after being called out to a Spanaway home for a repair job in May 2022.
Police said a mother left her daughter in the car while at work on Wednesday when temperatures reached the mid-90s. Most children who die in hot cars are under 3.
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man charged with threatening the lives of presidential candidates last year has been found dead while a jury was deciding his verdict, according to court filings Thursday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former President Donald Trump granted his request Thursday for a hearing on whether prosecutors had been permitted to improperly breach attorney-client privilege when they obtained crucial evidence from one of his ex-lawyers.
Twelve-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was on a walk to the convenience store in Houston when she disappeared and was found dead in a creek earlier this month, police said.
"My wife used to work at a CVS. One day, a spoiled rich girl-type came in and started stuffing makeup into her purse. I mean, in plain sight, with camera footage to back it up."
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who was convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing his 7-year-old former stepdaughter in 1984.
A Brampton, Ont., man convicted of smuggling 200 kilograms of methamphetamine into Canada via the Ambassador Bridge has received a 12-year prison sentence.Mohamed Ahmed Abdirahman, 40, was convicted in April on charges of importing methamphetamine and possession of the drug for the purpose of trafficking.At the time the charges were laid in 2019, the Canada Border Services Agency said it was "the largest methamphetamine seizure, on record, for the CBSA within the past seven years."His lawyer, Je
Deputies found the residence "uninhabitable for people and dogs," the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said in a release
ISLAMABAD (AP) — An appeals court in Pakistan Thursday upheld the conviction and seven-year prison sentence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife for their 2018 marriage which was found to be unlawful, officials said.
Robert Andrew Land, 62, sits in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in St. John's ahead of a hearing Wednesday. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)American authorities were first told six years ago that a fugitive from Arizona was in Newfoundland, but it doesn't appear U.S. officials took any action at the time to have him returned south of the border.Robert Andrew Land was finally arrested and taken into custody last week, after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Canada to have him extradited.In 2005, Lan
The family of a Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas says they are “deeply concerned” for the safety of the 41-year-old, who traveled to the islands for a yoga retreat.
In recent weeks, Marcia McGrath had taken steps to distance herself from her husband
"Every so often, we get the odd straggler who boards last and finds a vacant seat in first or business, thinking that we won't know that they are from coach."
Texas executed convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzales by lethal injection Wednesday night after he apologized to his victim's family, saying "I owe all of you my life."