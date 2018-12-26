Layzie Bone Takes Aim at Migos on Scathing Diss Track "Let Me Go Migo"

A new layer has been added to the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony vs. Migos beef. Member of the Cleveland rap group, Layzie Bone, has dropped a diss track titled "Let Me Go Migo" to go along with his recent trash talk aimed at the Atlanta trio.

Throughout the track, which is accompanied by seasonally appropriate Grinch-inspired artwork, Layzie Bone sends shots at Offset, Quavo, Takeoff, and even 21 Savage. The Bone Thugs member starts off the diss by rapping:

Niggas is fly as flamingos, but will never fly as far as wings go This is why you won't Takeoff, they say Quavo is your boss, and Offset you just look lost Get out the way and let me go

The track even samples the Migos hit "Walk It Like I Talk It" to help drive Layzie Bone's point home. Around the midway point, Migos' compadre 21 Savage also catches some shots. Layzie Bone's voice drops to match the cadence of the i am > i was rapper as he spits:

Hol up here's my savage flow, this shit feels too average tho.

He also once again alludes to Migos not paying respect to rap groups of the past when they proclaimed themselves, "the biggest group in the world, to ever exist." The statement originally only provoked a video response from Layzie Bone saying that Migos couldn't claim the title. Things escalated when Offset decided to respond by coming at Layzie Bone's pockets.

Is a Migos response up next? While you wait, listen to "Let Me Go Migo" below.

Related links:



More from Complex



