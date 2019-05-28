Lazy Brides, Stick Foundation Is the Formula for You: See 8 of Our Favorites

Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick

With over 40 shades, a lightweight texture, and water-resistant formula, it's no surprise that this foundation stick is a cult favorite. Its formula moisturizes skin with shea butter, while controlling oil and blurring imperfections. Swipe on a light layer for sheer coverage, or build it up for full coverage; either way the finish will be completely natural and flawless.

SHOP NOW: Nordstrom, $46