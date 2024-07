Reuters

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) is "strongly dissatisfied" with anti-subsidy tariffs proposed by the European Union, the industry group said in a statement on Saturday. Manufacturers had cooperated with the European Commission's investigation into Chinese subsidies, but the inquiry had ignored the facts and preselected results, CAAM said in a post on the Chinese messaging app WeChat. The EU imposed tariffs of up to 37.6% on imports of electric vehicles made in China from Friday, with a four-month window during which the tariffs are provisional with intensive talks expected between the two sides.