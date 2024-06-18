LCBO workers set date in early July for potential strike

TORONTO — Workers at Ontario's main liquor retailer have set a date in about two weeks for a potential strike.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says they have received a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour and will be in a legal position to strike on July 5.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario workers are seeking wage increases and more full-time jobs, saying part-time roles have become 70 per cent of their workforce.

Workers recently voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike.

OPSEU President J.P. Hornick says they are fearful of job losses after Premier Doug Ford's government announced plans to open up the alcohol market to allow convenience stores and all grocery stores to sell beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails.

The LCBO has said it wants to avoid a strike, but said it will ensure continued customer service during a work stoppage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press