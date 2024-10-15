Le Pen denies wrongdoing in fake EU jobs trial

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen arrives to attend her trial alongside 23 other defendants and the RN party itself, over alleged misappropriation of European Union funds at the courthouse in Paris on 14 October, 2024.

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, facing charges of embezzling European Parliament funds, asserted her innocence in a Paris court on Monday during her first questioning since the trial began on 30 September.

Marine Le Pen, along with two dozen other National Rally (RN) party chiefs, is accused of embezzling European Parliament money by creating fake jobs.

Le Pen had already addressed the trial since it opened on 30 September, but had not previously been subjected to direct questioning.

"I have absolutely no sense of having committed the slightest irregularity, or the slightest illegal act," Le Pen, 56, told the court on Monday.

But when questioned about how she exactly selected her presumed parliamentary aides, and what their tasks were, she gave general answers, or said she could not remember.

"It was 20 years ago," she said.

She said about the European Parliament that it is a "blob that gobbles up everything".

The court's presiding judge, whom Le Pen last week accused of adopting a "tone of partiality" said she was not satisfied with Le Pen's responses.

"Our questions have not been answered, but they will be, I'm sure," the judge said.

The alleged fake jobs system, which was first flagged in 2015, covers parliamentary assistant contracts between 2004 and 2016.

