Lea Michele Is A Girl Mom! “Glee ”Actress Welcomes Second Baby with Zandy Reich: 'Our Hearts Are So Full'

Michele and her husband are already parents to son Ever Leo, whom they welcomed in 2020

Jamie McCarthy/Footwear News via Getty; Lea Michele/Instagram Lea Michele welcomes her second baby, a girl.

Lea Michele is officially a girl mom!

The Glee alum, 37, announced in an Instagram post on Sunday, Aug. 25, that she and husband Zandy Reich welcomed their second baby, a girl.

The family's new addition makes the couple's 4-year-old son Ever Leo a big brother.

"Our hearts are so full 🤍 Emery Sol Reich 💕," Michele captioned a photo that saw her, Reich and Ever's hands gently holding Emery's leg.

Days before the birth of her daughter, Michele celebrated Ever's 4th birthday on Instagram with a picture of herself embracing him.

Ever could be seen wearing a T-shirt that read, "In My Big Brother Era."

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE in July, the singer opened up about how being pregnant with Ever amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 was nothing like her pregnancy with baby No. 2.

"It was an incredibly different experience, being pregnant with Ever. We were in California, and we were in a pandemic," Michele said. "So it was a lot of just hanging out at home and very minimal activity. And now, it's New York, it's the busy streets. I'm working, I'm a mom, and it's very different."



Michael Simon/Getty Lea Michele in 2024

The Funny Girl star initially announced her pregnancy in March, confirming she was expecting with a sweet post on Instagram.

Sharing a series of photos of herself posing in a white shawl and underwear, Michele cradled her stomach while looking down at her baby bump.

"Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed. 💛," she wrote in her caption.

The Broadway actress then revealed the sex of her second baby on Mother's Day, when she celebrated the holiday with a photograph on Instagram of herself cradling her baby bump.

"The most beautiful Mother’s Day today, holding my son who made me a mama…and carrying my daughter. 💕💐," she wrote at the time.



