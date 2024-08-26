Lea Michele welcomes second baby with husband Zandy Reich

The 37-year-old Glee actress and fashion brand owner Zandy, 41, have been married since 2019, and they already have a son named Ever who was born in August 2020. On Sunday, the couple announced the happy news that they have welcomed their second baby together. "Our hearts are so full. Emery Sol Reich.” The family revealed they would be welcoming a second baby back in March with a social media post showing Lea posing with her baby bump. She wrote at the time: "Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed."