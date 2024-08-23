Lead investigator in deadly downtown Sacramento mass shooting begins court testimony

The lead detective in the deadliest mass shooting in Sacramento history began testifying Friday during a preliminary hearing about the moments just before a hail of bullets killed six people and left 12 others wounded on K Street in 2022.

Sacramento Police Department Detective Shaun McGovern reviewed hundreds to thousands of hours of video footage from eateries, nightclubs and hotels around 10th and K streets to document the path defendants Dandrae Martin, 29, and Mtula Payton, 30, took on April 2022.

Martin’s brother, Smiley Martin, was also charged in the shooting that police said broke out when two rival gang members opened fire at each other. But Smiley Martin, 29, died in the downtown Sacramento County Main Jail in early June. Prosecutors formally dropped the charges against Smiley Martin last week.

Murder suspect Smiley Martin, 23, listens to testimony in a preliminary hearing in Sacramento Superior Court on Tuesday, April 4, 2024, in the case of the April 2022 mass shooting in downtown Sacramento.

The night of April 2, 2022, began with the Martin brothers, Brittany Denrow, Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, Stanley Jackson and several others filming themselves in the 2500 block of Traction Avenue in Old North Sacramento and posting the videos on social media, McGovern testified. The Martin brothers and Hoye-Lucchesi pointed weapons at the cameras, McGovern testified.

Hoye-Lucchesi was killed in the shooting that happened in a crowd of around 100 to 200 bystanders. Prosecutors have not charged the defendants with the deaths of Hoye-Lucchessi, 32, Sergio Harris, 38, and Devazia Tuner, 29, because they say all three were involved in the gunfight.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office charged Martin and Payton each with three counts of murder for the shooting deaths of innocent bystanders Yamile Martinez, 21; Johntaya Alexander, 21; and Melinda Davis, 57.

The group on Traction Avenue made their way to downtown Sacramento and tried to get into District30, a nightclub, but were either denied or ultimately decided to skip entering the club, McGovern testified.

Judge Maryanne Gilliard called for the testimony to pause for the lunch hour, right as McGovern was testifying about the defendants’ actions about 30 minutes from when bullets rang out.

Testimony is scheduled to continue Friday afternoon.