IT lead parts ways with Elections B.C. following privacy dispute

In April 2023, Elections B.C. hired Guy Gondor as its executive director of information technology. (CBC - image credit)

One month after a court ruled he was responsible for a District of Saanich privacy breach, an IT specialist is no longer employed by Elections B.C.

Elections B.C. spokesperson Andrew Watson confirmed in an email to CBC News that Guy Gondor no longer works as the office's executive director of information technology.

"We are unable to provide further information as this is a personnel matter," Watson said.

Elections B.C. hired Gondor in April 2023, Watson said. At the time, he added, Elections B.C. was unaware of the allegations against Gondor.

Last month, a Supreme Court judge ruled Gondor leaked internal District of Saanich internal files to his son. In court, Gondor denied these allegations.

CBC News has reached out to Gondor for comment.

Saanich privacy dispute

Until February 2022, Gondor worked as an IT Manager for the District of Saanich, the largest municipality on Vancouver Island.

His son, who has been trying to turn his Vancouver Island property into a hobby farm for several years, sent the district an email complaining about a neighbour in March 2022. He attached two documents containing personal information.

According to the court judgment, those documents were internal District of Saanich files that he was not authorized to have.

An independent investigation commissioned by the District of Saanich found those files were among several that Gondor had downloaded onto a laptop and USB drive while employed by the district. In court, Gondor said he did download several files on the laptop, but claimed he did not leak those files to his son.

The judge ruled Gondor's account implausible, and ordered Gondor to destroy any copies of the files.