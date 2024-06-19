The leader of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group warns archenemy Israel against wider war

Kareem Chehayeb And Abby Sewell
·4 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Hezbollah has new weapons and intelligence capabilities that could help it target more critical positions deeper inside Israel in case of an all-out war, the militant group's leader warned on Wednesday.

Hassan Nasrallah’s comments came as the monthslong cross-border conflict simmering between Hezbollah and Israel appears to be reaching a boiling point and a day after a top U.S. envoy met Lebanese officials in his latest attempt to ease tensions.

"We now have new weapons. But I won’t say what they are," he said in a televised address commemorating a top Hezbollah commander killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon last week. “When the decision is made, they will be seen on the front lines.”

Hezbollah has used locally made explosive drones for the first time since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza last Octobe r, as well as surface-to-air missiles against Israeli jets.

Nasrallah said in 2021 that Hezbollah has 100,000 fighters but now he claimed the number is much higher, without elaborating. He also said he has rejected offers from allied countries and militias in the region that could add tens of thousands to his ranks.

A nearly 10-minute-long video allegedly filmed by a Hezbollah surveillance drone and released Tuesday shows parts of Haifa — a city far from the Israel-Lebanon border. Nasrallah in his speech Wednesday said Hezbollah has much more footage — an apparent threat it could reach sites deep in Israel.

Israel’s military chief, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, visited Israeli air-defense soldiers near the border with Lebanon on Wednesday, saying Israel was aware of Hezbollah's capabilities demonstrated in the video and has solutions for these threats.

“The enemy only knows a small part of our capabilities and will see them at the needed time,” he said.

Hezbollah, an ally of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, has been exchanging strikes with Israel almost daily since the war in Gaza erupted on Oct. 7, with the aim to pull Israeli forces away from the embattled Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah's attacks escalated after Israel expanded its offensive last month into the southern Gaza city of Rafah and spiked further last week after an Israeli strike killed high-ranking Hezbollah commander Taleb Sami Abdullah, the most senior militant killed so far during the Israel-Hamas war.

Also Tuesday, the Israeli army said it has “approved and validated” plans for an offensive in Lebanon, although the decision to actually launch such an operation would have to come from the country's political leadership.

The warnings by both sides followed a visit by President Joe Biden's senior adviser Amos Hochstein, who this week met with officials in Lebanon and Israel in his latest attempt to deescalate tensions. Hochstein told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday that it was a “very serious situation” and that a diplomatic solution to prevent a larger war was “urgent.”

Nasrallah said a wider war with Lebanon would have regional implications and that Hezbollah would attack any other country in the region backing Israel, citing Cyprus, which has hosted Israeli forces for training exercises.

Only a cease-fire in Gaza would halt the Lebanon-Israel border fighting or the attacks on Western and Israel-linked targets from Yemen's Houthi rebels and Iraqi militias allied with Hezbollah.

Israel views Hezbollah as its most direct threat, and the two fought a 34-day war in 2006 that ended in a stalemate. Hebollah's military capabilities have significantly grown since then, and the United States and Israel estimate the group, along with other Lebanese militant factions, has about 150,000 missiles and rockets. Hezbollah also has been working on precision-guided missiles.

Hezbollah said at least four of its fighters were killed in Israeli strikes on Wednesday as Hochstein returned to Israel for a new round of meetings there.

Lebanese state media reported the strikes along the border and near the coastal city of Tyre, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) away. The Israeli military said two Hezbollah launches damaged several vehicles in northern Israel.

Kamel Mohanna, the head of the Amel Association, an NGO providing health services in different areas of Lebanon, said the association health center in the town of Khiam was hit and damaged by the Israeli shelling.

Israeli strikes have killed more than 400 people in Lebanon, most of them Hezbollah and other militants, but also over 80 civilians and non-combatants. In northern Israel, 16 soldiers and 11 civilians have been killed by strikes launched from Lebanon.

___

Associated Press writers Melanie Lidman and Josef Federman in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

Kareem Chehayeb And Abby Sewell, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Israel and Lebanon escalate rhetoric as US tries to prevent war

    Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned on Tuesday that a decision on an all-out war with Hezbollah was coming soon, even as the United States tries to avert any escalation. U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein was sent to Lebanon to try and cool tensions following an increase in cross-border fire along Lebanon's southern frontier that has escalated to Hezbollah hinting it could attack Haifa, Israel's third-largest city.

  • Monthslong cross-border conflict simmering between Hezbollah and Israel appears to be reaching a boiling point

    The Israeli army said 15 rockets were fired by Hezbollah from southern Lebanon towards the city of Kiryat Shmona, near the Israel-Lebanon border, on Wednesday. Across the border, thick smoke was seen rising over the southern Lebanese town of Odaisseh as Israel retaliated to Hezbollah attacks with airstrikes.

  • Hezbollah releases video showing Israeli military and civilian locations

    Hezbollah published a 9-minute video on Tuesday allegedly filmed by a drone, showing Israeli military and civilian locations in several cities. CNN’s Paula Hancocks reports.

  • Crude oil edges higher on supply concerns; API stocks rise

    Oil prices edged higher Wednesday, with elevated tensions in the Middle East providing support after U.S. inventories rose more than expected. Both crude contracts gained around 1% on Tuesday, after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned of a possible "all out war" with Lebanon's Hezbollah, just as the country’s conflict with Hamas in Gaza appeared to be settling down. The U.S., Israel's main backer, is attempting to avoid a broader conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed group, as an escalating war risks supply disruption in this key oil-producing region.

  • Tom Hardy Says There's A Good Reason His Biker Character In His New Film Sounds 'Like Bugs Bunny'

    The Oscar nominee certainly made some interesting character choices in his new biker movie The Bikeriders.

  • Israel may have 'systematically violated' laws of war, UN human rights office says

    Israel's military may have repeatedly broken the laws of war and failed to distinguish between civilians and fighters, according to the UN. The body's human rights office said Israeli forces "may have systematically violated the principles of distinction, proportionality and precautions in attack". This claim is based on the assessment of six Israeli attacks that caused a high number of casualties and destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza between 7 October and 2 December.

  • Sharpton rips Trump claims about work for Black community: ‘Absurdity’

    The Rev. Al Sharpton dismissed the idea that former President Trump helped build economic security for Black Americans. Speaking Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sharpton said Trump is part of the reason why the wealth gap between Black and white Americans exists today. “The absurdity of Donald Trump acting like he did something,” Sharpton said to host…

  • Head of Lebanon's Hezbollah threatens Israel, Cyprus in televised address

    The head of Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Wednesday that nowhere in Israel would be safe if a full-fledged war breaks out between the two foes, and he also threatened Cyprus and other parts of the Mediterannean. Hezbollah has been trading fire with Israel for more than eight months in parallel with the Gaza War. On Tuesday, the Iran-backed group published what it said was drone footage of sensitive military sites deep in Israeli territory.

  • What would war between Israel and Hezbollah mean for the Middle East? Expert Q&A

    All-out war between Israel and Hezbollah could destabilise the whole region, says Middle East expert Simon Mabon.

  • Trump: Why My Crush on ‘Quite Attractive’ Debra Messing Turned to Hate

    First things first: In Apprentice in Wonderland, by Ramin Setoodeh, Donald Trump himself brings up and discusses the long-rumored hot-mic tape from NBC’s The Apprentice in which he is supposedly heard to say the n-word. But he does so only to strenuously deny it exists.More of that in a moment. First: news of a surprising crush Trump appears to have nurtured for years which has now, inevitably, turned sour.Trump Hates Fauci… but Love-Hates Debra MessingRead more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily

  • Israel warns Hezbollah of ‘all-out war’ as US tries to de-escalate Lebanon border tensions

    Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned on Tuesday that a decision on an all-out war with Hezbollah was coming soon, even as the United States tries to avert any escalation. U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein was sent to Lebanon to try and cool tensions following an increase in cross-border fire along Lebanon's southern frontier that has escalated to Hezbollah hinting it could attack Haifa, Israel's third-largest city.Iran-backed Hezbollah has been trading fire with Israel for the last eight months i

  • Opinion: Putin goes on the defensive

    As Vladimir Putin arrives in North Korea to meet Kim Jong Un, Frida Ghitis looks at what’s driving the flurry of international diplomacy on Ukraine in recent weeks.

  • A record number of NATO allies are hitting their defense spending target during war in Ukraine

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A record 23 of NATO's 32 member nations are hitting the Western military alliance’s defense spending target this year, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday, as Russia's war in Ukraine has raised the threat of expanding conflict in Europe.

  • Lebanon's Hezbollah publishes drone footage claiming to show surveillance of Israel's Haifa

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Hezbollah on Tuesday published a nine-minute 31 second-long video of what it said was footage gathered from its surveillance aircraft of locations in Israel, including the city of Haifa's sea and air ports. Haifa is 27 kilometres (17 miles) from the Lebanese border. The group's head, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said in November that Hezbollah had been sending surveillance drones over Haifa.

  • Russia says it has plenty of scope to retaliate over plan to seize income from its assets

    Russia has "significant amounts" of Western assets and property on its territory that could be targets for retaliation by Moscow if the West seizes income from Russian assets, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) agreed at a summit in Italy last week to use interest from Russian assets frozen in the West to provide a $50 billion loan to Ukraine. Russia says the action is illegal and will rebound against the West by undermining confidence in the global financial system.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Fox News Plan to Spin a Biden Debate Victory

    Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel thinks Fox News is scared of how Donald Trump will perform when he takes to the stage at the first presidential debate of the 2024 election, scheduled for June 27.“The gang at Fox News is hard at work coming up with an excuse for if Biden does well at the debate,” Kimmel said. “After spending the past two nights peddling a very misleading clip that claims to show Biden freezing up, Sean Hannity’s now back to the ‘if Trump loses the debate, it’s because Biden’s on dru

  • McGill University ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus

    MONTREAL — McGill University announced Tuesday it is ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian activists who have occupied the lower field of its downtown Montreal campus since late April.

  • Vegetable garden ideas – 17 designs and layouts for backyard plots

    Embrace the grow your own revolution with these vegetable garden ideas

  • CNN Data Reporter 'Speechless' By New Donald Trump-Joe Biden Poll: 'Holy Cow, Folks!'

    Harry Enten said it could point to "a historic moment" in American politics.

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci Recalls Surprising Aftermath Of Correcting Donald Trump On Live TV

    The infectious disease expert said the then-president was fixated on one thing during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.