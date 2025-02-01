Leaders in the Pacific raise alarm over ‘direct impact’ of Trump’s climate retreat and aid freeze

Lagipoiva Cherelle Jackson
·4 min read
<span>Leaders and advocates in Pacific countries have described Trump’s climate policy shifts as ‘disheartening’ and ‘discouraging’.</span><span>Photograph: Mick Tsikas/EPA</span>
Leaders and advocates in Pacific countries have described Trump’s climate policy shifts as ‘disheartening’ and ‘discouraging’.Photograph: Mick Tsikas/EPA

Leaders and environmental advocates in the Pacific have expressed alarm over Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement and freeze foreign aid, warning the moves will accelerate the existential threats they face as nations on the frontlines of the climate crisis.

The Paris agreement is the world’s main effort to address the impacts of the climate crisis. Trump has called it “unfair” and a “rip off”.

In an interview with the Guardian, Samoa’s prime minister Fiame Naomi Mataʻafa described Trump’s move to pull out of the Paris agreement as “very disappointing,” saying it would undermine global climate action and put the survival of Pacific countries at greater risk.

Related: ‘Moving to the mountaintops’: rising seas displace tens of thousands in Papua New Guinea

ADVERTISEMENT

“We look to the US as a global leader, but they seem to not recognise this global issue, not only for Samoa but for the Pacific,” Fiame said.

“It’s not surprising … nevertheless, it is very disappointing,” the prime minister said.

A freeze on US foreign aid has deepened concerns that the Pacific region will suffer further as crucial assistance for climate adaptation, disaster management, extreme weather resilience is cut, or under threat. In addition, Fiame told the Guardian Pacific countries would be “seriously impacted” by the withdrawal from the World Health Organisation and other multilateral bodies.

“These are the forums that small countries rely on; they are critical to our voices being heard and our causes being addressed,” she said.

Under the Biden administration, Washington increased its engagement with Pacific island nations, emphasising climate change as a central concern. In 2022, then-vice president Kamala Harris announced a substantial aid boost, pledging to triple US assistance to the region to $600m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite their minimal contribution, Pacific nations face severe and disproportionate climate impacts including rising sea levels, coastal erosion, loss of freshwater sources, and potential displacement. Additionally, extreme weather events such as tropical cyclones, floods, and droughts continue to devastate infrastructure, homes, and economies across the region.

The Paris agreement is the first legally binding climate treaty to explicitly recognise loss and damage as a separate pillar of climate action, distinct from mitigation and adaptation. This marked a significant victory for Pacific island countries, which had long pushed for its recognition in global climate negotiations.

Papua New Guinea’s prime minister, James Marape, told PNG media that the US withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement was “morally wrong.”

“The United States has recently revitalised its relations with the Pacific, and it is very discouraging to see it backing down from climate talks, which have a direct impact on climate change mitigation for us in the Pacific,” Marape said.

“We continue to be subjected to rising sea levels and unpredictable weather patterns that impact lives and economies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

From fiscal years 2017 through 2023, US agencies provided more than $420.3m to address climate risks in 14 Pacific Island countries and three US territories in the Pacific, according to the US government accountability office. US-funded projects include climate resilience initiatives and livelihood protection in Papua New Guinea’s rural highland communities, and the development of early warning systems for remote communities in Fiji.

Related: The Cop29 agreement failed island states. Now the UN’s top court must act on climate harm | Ralph Regenvanu

Samoa-based Sefanaia Nawadra is director-general of the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP), an organisation that works with Pacific governments on environmental protection. He described the US climate policy shifts as “disheartening” and said the Pacific must now “work harder and smarter, together and with all available partners to meet the needs of our people.”

“Climate change represents the single greatest threat to our region,” he said.

However, SPREP notes that other partners may step in to fill funding gaps left by the US. Pacific nations receive climate funding and support from a range of other governments – including Australia, the UK, China and Japan – and also access financial support from multilateral organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nawadra said Pacific countries “will continue to seek and receive support from existing partnerships” to address their adaptation and mitigation needs.

Pacific climate campaigner Jacynta Faʻamau of 350.org said the climate crisis was “the greatest security threat to the Pacific,” while emphasising the region’s resilience.

“Island nations are committing to scaling up their own renewable energy plans and doing their part to secure our futures.

“The government of the US and the rest of the global north have a lot to answer for in terms of historical responsibility for the climate crisis, but they are no longer who we are looking to for leadership,” she said.

Latest Stories

  • Trump Admin Emails Air Traffic Controllers: Quit Your Jobs

    Air traffic controllers were emailed by the Trump administration urging them to quit their jobs and take mass “buyouts” just 24 hours after the D.C. plane crash. They were among hundreds of thousands of federal workers sent the email at 8.30 p.m. Thursday to push the extraordinary offer by Trump’s aides to get civil servants to quit en masse. The email dropped almost exactly 24 hours after an Army helicopter crashed into an American Airlines jet as it came into land at Reagan National Airport, k

  • Ex-Prosecutor Thinks Trump Is Accidentally Creating The Very Thing He Fears

    The president has “summoned the sleeping giant" with one move, said Joyce Vance.

  • MAGA Forces Trans Soldier to Say They Weren’t Flying Doomed Black Hawk

    A transgender soldier has been forced to deny that she was the pilot of the helicopter that fatally collided with a jetliner after she was falsely accused by social media users. Jo Ellis, who is an Army Black Hawk pilot, confirmed in a video posted to Facebook that she is alive and had no involvement in the tragic Wednesday night crash near Washington, D.C. that claimed 67 lives. Ellis’ involvement was alleged by a number of social media posts that cited no evidence and blamed her transgender id

  • Hot-Mic Bombshells Dropped In Bad Lip Reading's Trump Inauguration Spoof

    Insults between Donald Trump and Joe Biden? Check. Trump belittling JD Vance? Check. A Barron Trump cameo? Check.

  • ‘Does It Comfort Their Families?’: CNN Reporter Confronts Trump on Wild DEI Rant About D.C. Plane Crash

    CNN’s Kaitlan Collins confronted Donald Trump on his repeated suggestions that the deadly plane crash at Washington, D.C.‘s Reagan National Airport stemmed from governmental diversity, equity, and inclusion guidelines. Trump lashed out at Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s past administrations for the fatal collision Wednesday evening between the military helicopter and American Airlines flight. He also railed against former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, claiming he ran the Feder

  • U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico expected to start March 1: sources

    U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce new tariffs against Canada and Mexico that will begin on March 1, but will include a process for the countries to seek specific exemptions for certain imports, three people familiar with the planning told Reuters.The tariff situation remained fluid on Friday and no decision is final until Trump makes a public announcement.The sources, who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said they did not ha

  • ‘ICE Barbie’ Kristi Noem Runs Into Pushback on Fox News

    Fox News host Laura Ingraham pressed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem several times as to whether she would “go after” blue state governors and mayors who interfere with undocumented migrant raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, eventually telling her, “I’m asking a question because I expect an answer.” On Thursday’s The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham led off by showing clips of the Democratic mayors of Minneapolis, Chicago and Boston each saying that undocumented m

  • Stephen Colbert Wrecks Donald Trump’s ‘Common Sense' Plane Crash Spin With 1 Brutal Line

    The "Late Show" host tore into the president's blame game following the deadly airplane crash in Washington, D.C.

  • Why Trump’s Greenland Grab Could Make America Fat Again

    Attention, kids and your overweight parents and grandparents: Your favorite toys and weight-loss drugs could be priced out of reach if Donald Trump is serious. Denmark’s defiant message to the president that Greenland is not for sale is raising fears that the cost of some of America’s favorite products could shoot through the roof. The Scandinavian island has a smaller population than New York City, but its imports to the United States include popular products like Lego and the weight-loss drugs

  • Peter Doocy Grills WH Over Trump’s Contradictory Plane Crash Response

    Peter Doocy didn’t hold back any punches during Friday’s White House press briefing. The Fox News correspondent fired a series of pointed questions at White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt regarding President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks blaming the Washington D.C. aircraft collision on DEI initiatives. Doocy, who often had contentious exchanges with former president Joe Biden, had vowed earlier to extend similar treatment to Trump’s administration, Mediaite reported. He held true

  • 'Complete Chaos': Fox News Host Scorches Trump White House In Blistering Takedown

    Jessica Tarlov knocked Jesse Watters over his sarcastic remark on federal workers that have been offered buyouts by the president's administration.

  • Senator Fights Back Tears Going After RFK Jr. on Autism

    Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan fought back tears as she confronted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his unwillingness to completely disavow past statements pushing the scientifically-refuted claim that vaccines cause autism—making a striking personal revelation in the process. The emotional moment came during the second day of Kennedy’s Senate confirmation hearings, which have been dominated by questions about the Donald Trump cabinet pick’s history of controversial health statements—especially arou

  • Chris Christie Slams President Trump for Having No Clue About U.S. History

    Former Governor Chris Christie says President Trump needs a history lesson. “The fact that you would assume that Donald Trump knows any American history is startling to me, Jon,” said Christie, speaking with Jon Stewart on his Weekly podcast show, adding, “‘cos he doesn’t.” “I’ve known him a lot longer and a lot closer than you have... and Jon, I am telling you, he doesn’t know,” said Christie. “I could give a lot of examples of how he messes up American history.”

  • North Korean Troops Withdraw From Russia's Frontline After Heavy Losses, Officials Say

    Kim Jong Un sent soldiers to fight Ukrainian troops in Russia last autumn.

  • From avocados to autos, Trump tariffs on Canada and Mexico could hit close to home

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The 25% tax that President Donald Trump plans to slap on imports from Canada and Mexico as soon as Saturday could drive up the price of everything from gasoline and pickup trucks, to Super Bowl party guacamole dip.

  • Chrystia Freeland says Canada should target Elon Musk's Tesla in a tariff fight

    OTTAWA — Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa should target Tesla vehicles and U.S. alcohol as part of its tariff retaliation package to send a message that an attack on Canadian trade would not be cost-free for Trump's allies.

  • Ex-Trump White House Attorney Offers Unvarnished Take On Key Trump Pick

    Ty Cobb issued the bleakest of predictions.

  • Gas prices to spike 'at least 10% overnight' under Trump's tariffs, expert says

    The nationwide average price for regular fuel dipped 0.1 cents per litre between Jan. 23 and Jan. 30.

  • Trump Blames DEI For Deadly DC Plane Collision

    Trump claimed it was "common sense" that hiring practices seeking to prioritize diversity would backfire.

  • Fox Host Delivers Reality Check About Trump’s Rough Start

    Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov criticized the lack of competent leadership shown by the White House amid its confusing, legally murky actions, saying the rollout of Donald Trump’s agenda has been “complete chaos” and “is not being managed in any sort of orderly fashion at all.” On Wednesday’s broadcast of The Five, Tarlov reacted to the whiplash-inducing events over the last few days, which saw the administration earlier Wednesday ultimately reverse course by rescinding its order freezing feder