Leaders spread out around the province as week two of campaigning in B.C. continues

Politicians are continuing to promote their promises across British Columbia as the provincial election campaign nears its midway point.

NDP Leader David Eby is making an announcement in Vancouver after unveiling his party's complete election platform on Thursday which includes promises to build 300,000 affordable homes, find a family doctor for everyone in the province and build more hospitals.

B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau is in Cowichan Bay with two of the party's other candidates to announce what they're calling "a new vision for B.C.'s forests."

The announcement comes after she spent Thursday promoting her party's promise to increase social and disability assistance rates to $2,400 per month, and provide a guaranteed income for youth aging out of care.

B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad is in Kelowna to make an announcement after the Conservatives said they would eliminate B.C.'s nearly $9-billion deficit within two terms of government.

British Columbia's election day is on Oct. 19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024

The Canadian Press