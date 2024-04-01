New leadership for Richland County? Here’s who voters will see on upcoming local ballots

Richland County voters could choose up to four new faces to join County Council this election cycle, and the county’s popular, longtime sheriff will face a challenger.

Candidates had to file by noon Monday to run for elected offices in Richland County and elsewhere in South Carolina. The vast majority of candidates running for Richland County Council are Democrats, meaning the June 11 primary election will largely decide who sits on Richland County Council come January.

The statewide Democratic and Republican primaries will be held June 11, with any needed runoffs scheduled for June 25. The general election is Nov. 5.

County Council

Three Richland County Council members will have competition to keep their seats this election cycle. One council member, District 3’s Yvonne McBride, did not file to run again.

That means up to four new faces could join Richland County Council in January.

District 7’s Gretchen Barron will face a challenge from Taneshia Horne. Both are Democrats.

District 8’s Overture Walker, who formerly chaired the council, will face a challenge from James Andreen, who is running as a third-party candidate.

And District 10’s Cheryl English will face a challenge from DeAnta Reese. They are both Democrats.

Walker, a Democrat is also running for State Senate District 22, facing off in a primary against fellow Democrats state Rep. Ivory Thigpen and Richland 2 school board member Monica Elkins. Walker did not immediately respond to a request for more information about his dual candidacy.

District 3’s McBride did not file to run for reelection. But two others, Tyra Little and Christa Williams, have filed to run for that seat. Both are Democrats. Williams has previously run for Columbia City Council in two recent elections.

District 2’s Derrek Pugh and District 9’s Jesica Mackey are both running for reelection with no challengers, according to campaign information filed with the state of South Carolina.

The following seats are not up for reelection this year: District 1, Jason Branham; District 4, Paul Livingston; District 5, Allison Terracio; District 6, Don Weaver; District 11, Chakisse Newton.

Richland County Sheriff

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott will face a challenger in November, with Republican Jimie Walker filing to run for the seat. Lott, running for his eighth term, is a Democrat.

Other Richland County races

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford and Clerk of Court Jeanette McBride are both running unopposed for reelection.

When voters go to select their Richland County representatives in November, they may also be asked to support a new 1-percent transportation tax, which Richland County Council is currently debating putting on the ballot this fall.

Council members have not yet officially decided to put the question to voters in November, but if they do they could be asking for $2 billion to support myriad road projects as well as the COMET bus system.

