Who is leading in 2024 South Carolina House races? Here are some early results

Democratic State Rep. Heather Bauer declared victory at her watch party around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, when she lead with 53% of the vote against former Rep. Kirkman Finlay, a Republican, who had about 47% with about 80% of state House District 75 reporting, according to the South Carolina elections website.

With 17 of 21 precincts in the Richland County district counted, Chris Kenny, a member of Bauer’s campaign staff, announced she had won.

Bauer thanked her supporters, friends, volunteers and family in her speech. She said she loves the work she has done in the State House, and has “stood for women and girls.”

“We have a lot of work to do,” she said. “I never thought I’d be where I am. Tonight we’re going to celebrate and then tomorrow we’ll get back to work. My final sentiment is, I think we said tonight, Kirkman Finlay, no means no. No.”

Bauer beat Finlay with what many believe was a relentless door knocking effort. She did so the first time she was elected in 2021, where she spoke to voters about primarily one issue; abortion. Bauer defeated the incumbent Finlay then by 235 votes, a win not many saw coming.

This time around, she continued those efforts, but voters in her district cited liking her for her stance on education and involvement in community politics.

Bauer and Finlay ran a heated race, with numerous attack ads.

Voters in the District 75 race told The State they liked Bauer because she was sincere and hard working, mentioning her stance on abortion and her values on education. Finlay backers said he was dependable and reliable, had strong pro-business values and was smart with money.

At the end of her victory speech to supporters and friends, she said “tomorrow we’ll get back to knocking doors maybe.”

South Carolina district 75 representative Heather Bauer speaks to supporters and claims victory in her reelection bid in Columbia, South Carolina on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

House District 69

Republican Rep. Chris Wooten is headed back to the State House after he defeated Libertarian Allen Broadus, 81% to 18% with 100 percent of the precincts in the Lexington County district reporting.

Wooten has served in the House since 2018.

House District 76

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Leon Howard is leading in state House District 76 against Workers Party candidate Gary Votour, who has about 8% of the vote. About 43% of precincts in Richland County had been reported as of 11 p.m. for the race.

Howard has been in the House since 1995.

House District 79

Democrat Hamilton Grant is leading against Republican Rebecca Madsen, 76% to 23% as of 11 p.m. in House District 79. Nearly 46% of precincts in Richland County had been reported in the race.

Whoever wins will succeed former Democratic Rep. Ivory Thigpen, who lost his bid for state Senate District 22 in the primary runoff to Overture Walker.

House District 89

Republican state Rep. Micah Caskey will be returning to the State House after he won the race by nearly 20percentage points against Democratic nominee Wayne Borders. District 89 includes parts of Lexington County.

Caskey took 60% of votes and Borders had about 40% with all of the precincts counted.

Caskey, an attorney, has been serving in the state house since 2016.

House District 93

Democrat Jerry Govan beat Republican Krista Hassell and Workers Party candidate Harold Geddings with 51% of the vote to Hassell’s 46%.

The district includes parts of Orangeburg and Calhoun county.

The District 93 seat was formerly held by state Rep. Russell Ott, who was leading his bid for state Senate District 26 late Tuesday night.