Leading environmentalist to visit Alderney

One of the UK's leading environmentalists will be visiting Alderney later as part of a celebration of the island's green spaces.

Prof Chris Baines, vice president of the British Wildlife Trust, will be leading a wildlife exploration event as well as discussing his life at a three-course charity dinner.

The Alderney Wildlife Trust (AWT) and the States of Alderney have collaborated on the 'Bioblitz on Braye Common' which is open to all between 14:00 and 16:00 BST.

The AWT said it was "delighted" to welcome Prof Baines and have people "exploring the rich wildlife" in the area.

'Rich wildlife'

It said: "The Island’s Public Works Department has pioneered an outstanding programme of public access and green space management to allow the common’s wildflowers and wildlife to flourish, whilst continuing to encourage public access.

"This event will be open to all to join the teams and Prof Baines to explore the Common, exploring the rich wildlife and helping to record it."

There are limited places available for the dinner, which can be booked by emailing admin@alderneywildlife.org and any profits will go to the Alderney Waste to Food Project, the AWT said.

The dinner will take place at the Braye Beach Hotel at 19:00 BST.

