Leading French novelist Jean-Baptiste Del Amo: ‘Macron is getting more arrogant and more aggressive’

The French writer Jean-Baptiste Del Amo isn’t as severe in person as his books might lead you to expect. The author of five novels, two of which have been published in English, he writes deeply serious stories in which the worst of humanity is laid bare.

Early in Animalia, his 2019 saga about a dynasty of farmers, a pregnant woman claws a stillborn out of her body and tosses it to one of her cows. Later, when the woman’s tender-hearted young daughter forms a bond with a stray cat, the mother poisons the animal out of spite, along with its litter of kittens. A few generations on, a boy is caught masturbating his dog and doesn’t understand why he’s told off, given the dog clearly enjoys it and the boy routinely engages in incest with his sister. She, meanwhile, spends her time dispensing sexual favours to locals in return for cigarettes.

But speaking to a cheery Del Amo, 42, via video call, he doesn’t seem horribly wizened by the feeling that human life is nasty, brutish and short. Still, he is happy to accept his books are dark. “I have to admit that I’m quite a pessimistic person. I’m very concerned about the world we’re living in,” he says gently. “You have to be honest with yourself and to write with your obsessions and fears.” When his parents first read his books, they found it difficult finding the brimstone they contain. “It was a bit disturbing for them, so we had to talk about it,” he says. “I think now they understand.”

The Son of Man, Del Amo’s latest novel, is being published – like Animalia – by Fitzcarraldo Editions, four of whose authors have gone on to win Nobel prizes. And like Animalia, the book’s subject matter is humanity’s propensity for violence; in particular, Del Amo says, how violence is passed down the generations.

The novel focuses on three unnamed characters: a mother, her sensitive nine-year-old son, and his father, who pitches up at the start of the story, after a long absence, to persuade them to move with him to a ramshackle house in the mountains. In another author’s hands, the setup might have had the potential to turn into a tale about a lovely Alpine retreat, but in Del Amo’s it’s a gothic nightmare. In one scene, the father sticks a gun in his mouth and pulls the trigger, then roars with demented laughter because the gun isn’t loaded.

'An important part of the household': Del Amo's rescue pig Frida - Magali Delporte

The impression you get is of an author with a grim outlook who believes that violence is at the core of the human experience. Has he always felt that way? “Oh yeah,” he says. “When you’re a child and you’re among other children, if you’re different, they can be super violent. So I had this experience, and I think I always understood that I would grow up in a hostile environment.”

He certainly grew up in an environment that was indifferent to books. Born Jean-Baptiste Garcia (Del Amo is a nom de plume), he was raised in a village outside Toulouse by an electrician father and a mother who worked for an NGO. “They were not really readers,” he recalls. “So it’s a bit unexpected that I became a writer.” There were no books at home, but his mother took him to a local library, and he discovered writing at school, finding it a way to “escape reality”.

He was, he tells me, dipping into French, “un enfant qui a la tête dans les nuages”: he had his head in the clouds. He was also gay, which seems to have intensified his feelings of alienation. “When you grow up as a gay child in the south of France in the 1980s, it’s a very hard experience,” he says. “It defines the way you see the world”.

With no writers in his orbit, becoming one didn’t cross his mind; instead he became a social worker. Then, when he was in his early twenties, his mother persuaded him to enter a short story competition, which he won. At the ceremony, he met the novelist Marie NDiaye, who urged him to carry on writing. So he took a year off to write a novel, Une éducation libertine, which was snapped up by the august French publisher Gallimard and won the Goncourt First Novel prize. Del Amo has been flying ever since, winning award after award.

'As a gay person, I don't have a problem reading a book written by a heterosexual about a gay character' - Magali Delporte

Today, he works exclusively as a writer and lives with his partner in the countryside outside Paris, where he has a pet rescue pig called Frida. She is, he says, “an important part of the household”: attentive and cheerful, if prone to bouts of grumpiness. Del Amo doesn’t look like your archetypal pig-keeper – he has the slightly crepuscular look of a coder, or, when his tattoo sleeve is on show, a graphic designer. “People often ask me what it means, but I prefer to let them form their own ideas,” he says of the sleeve, which he had done when attempting to cover up an old tattoo. “It was a way for me to reclaim a part of my body.”

Does his background as a social worker still influence how he writes now? “Oh absolutely.” How? “I think probably in the empathy I have for my characters, the way I observe them without ever judging anything.” He is also influenced, he says, by some of the great French writers, notably Zola and Proust, though he is quick to admit that JK Rowling and Stephen King have been “important” for him too. And though he used to be a Michel Houellebecq fan, he has lost his taste for him somewhat. “I think that now he’s a better actor than a writer,” he says with a smile. “He became his own persona, so it’s natural for him to [have] become an actor.”

For a self-avowed pessimist, Del Amo is predictably downbeat about the state of French politics: he despises that Macron is becoming “more aggressive and more arrogant”, and believes there’s a real chance the far-Right could win the next election. But he’s refreshingly positive about the state of literature today, and tells me he is reading a lot of female South American and Asian writers, from Zhang Guixing to Fernanda Melchor and Mariana Enriquez. “I’m always optimistic about art,” he explains. “I think art always has something to say.”

Del Amo believes that Macron is becoming "more arrogant" - AFP

Literary fiction by working-class French writers is having a bit of a moment – Édouard Louis’s book The End of Eddy was a monster-hit in France; Annie Ernaux, whose parents were factory workers for a time, was recently awarded a Nobel. But Del Amo resists the idea that he’s writing novels that are in any way anti-bourgeoisie. “If I was born in the bourgeoisie, I think I would write the same thing.”

Del Amo is wary of the idea – which has gained currency in the past few years – that fiction writers should stick to their lane, and write what they know. “I’m really struggling with this idea of cultural appropriation when it comes to art,” he says. “As a writer, I’m always talking from other experiences than mine. If I were just able to speak about my experience, it would be so boring… As a gay person, I don’t have a problem reading a book written by a heterosexual about a gay character.”

And though he knows his books can be disturbing, he wants readers to find the beauty in his work. “It’s not just about being dark,” he says. “I’m not intending to shock someone. But I think it’s important to keep having books that confront ourselves with our humanity and some of its dark sides.”

When I ask if he could ever see himself writing a frothy bestseller, he laughs, saying he wouldn’t know where to start. Eventually, he wants to stop writing altogether. “I hope at some point I will have nothing more to say,” he says. “Nothing more to write.” I rather hope the opposite.

The Son of Man is published May 15 by Fitzcarraldo