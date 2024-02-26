League of Dreams celebrates opening day for its 17th baseball season
There were no TKOs on the UFC Mexico prelims, but one fan scored two knockdowns at the start of the main card.
Adam Ruzicka's contract is being terminated by the Arizona Coyotes after he cleared unconditional waivers on Saturday. The Coyotes put him on waivers Friday after Ruzicka posted to social media a video showing him with a white powder appearing to be cocaine and a credit card on a counter. The team announced only that Ruzicka went on waivers for termination purposes and said it would have no further comment. The NHL Players' Association has 60 days to file a grievance on Ruzicka's behalf. Ruzicka
The field of 132 at the Mexico Open was reduced to 65 on Friday night after the cut came in at 2 under.
Joey Logano and the Penske No. 22 team attempted to give the driver an advantage from the front row of the Ambetter Health 400 by adding webbing to his left glove.
The 24-year-old has been placed on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.
Victor Wembanyama made NBA history on Friday evening, joining an exclusive club by posting a ‘5x5’ stat line.
Full show match results and video highlights from WWE Elimination Chamber Perth 2024, as Rhea Ripley and Drew McIntyre book their WrestleMania XL tickets.
CALGARY — Kerri Einarson's bid for a record five straight Canadian women's curling championships halted Friday with a playoff loss to Kate Cameron. Einarson fell 9-4 to Manitoba's Cameron and remained tied with Colleen Jones for the record of four consecutive Scotties Tournament of Hearts titles. "It's sucks, but I guess it just has to come to an end at some point," Einarson said. "It is what it is. We battled hard through all the adversity that we had this week. I'm super-proud of this team." E
The CEO of Ford Motor Co. insisted on a resolution into the investigation of Red Bull team principal Christian Horner in a letter sent to the team, a copy of which was obtained Sunday by The Associated Press. The letter dated Friday from Ford CEO Jim Farley expressed his displeasure with “the unresolved allegations of inappropriate behavior by Red Bull Racing leadership.” Farley noted it had been 11 days since Ford, which is set to become Red Bull’s engine supplier in 2026, first requested further information into the investigation Red Bull's parent company announced on Feb. 5 into allegations made against Horner by a team employee.
Lionel Messi, the 2022 World Cup champion, has reached 500 million followers on Instagram this weekend.
Follow the latest from the second race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
DENVER (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi became the first Toronto Maple Leafs player in the franchise's storied history to record a hat trick on his birthday. Now that's worth celebrating. Bertuzzi scored three times, including a go-ahead, power-play goal with 2:51 remaining, and the Maple Leafs beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Saturday night for their seventh straight win. That's worth celebrating, too. “A great road trip for us,” said Bertuzzi, whose team closed a four-game trip by outscoring teams 21-1
Heinz KluetmeierGolden Richards, the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver whose touchdown catch sealed the 1978 Super Bowl, died at his Utah home on Friday morning, his family has confirmed. He was 73.“My uncle Golden passed away peacefully this morning,” Richards’ nephew Lance Richards posted on Facebook. “I will forever remember going hunting and talking Dallas Cowboy football. He was a kind and sweet soul and I’m so happy he’s not suffering anymore.”After playing at BYU and University of Hawai
Called “Oops! All Goalies,” the game was held at the Bellingham Sportsplex Saturday night. The unique format made it onto the NHL’s radar.
Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who was with the Washington Commanders last season, reportedly will take a job with UCLA.
Eric Bieniemy is a Super Bowl winner. He helped craft the career of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He's headed to UCLA because of the shameful NFL.
CALGARY — Jennifer Jones advanced to Sunday's final at the Canadian women's curling championship with a 12-7 semifinal win over fellow-Manitoban Kate Cameron. Jones scored five points in the first end to control the afternoon game early. She added deuces in the third, fifth and seventh ends to keep Cameron chasing. Cameron shook hands after the ninth end. Cameron played in six previous Scotties Tournament of Hearts as third for various skips. She was a rookie skip at the national championship wi
Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool (AET): Virgil van Dijk’s header ended 447 minutes without scoring for the Reds in cup finals
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine hasn't been living up to his huge contract.
Pippen will be joined by former Bulls teammates Horace Grant and Luke Longley to refute 'The Last Dance'.