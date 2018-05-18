‘League of Legends’ Rift Scuttler Changes Causes Community Uproar, Riot Responds

League of Legends patch 8.10 continued the Midseason changes, focusing on the jungle. One of the biggest, and most controversial, changes is to the Rift Scuttler, a giant crab that floats down the river. It now grants more experience and gold, making it difficult for junglers to catch up in experience if they miss out on killing the crustacean. It now spawns on a random side of the map after it’s first death, frustrating for underleveled players who miss out and can’t catch up. Some laners in high ELO have been taking Smite in every role just so they can get the crab before anyone else.

The League community has been doing what it does best: complaining about the problem online.





The League subreddit has exploded with negativity towards patch 8.10, with many players acting like the game is completely broken. User brazilianfreak’s post lamenting the constant changes the jungle gets every year has more than 9,000 upvotes and has been gilded four times. “With this one change, Riot was able to reduce the champion poll (sic) of both junglers and mid laners and make the game even more obnoxious for everyone involved,” the post said. User Zombiegief got creative with his frustration, drawing a picture showing off the subreddit’s true feelings towards the crab.

rift scuttler

Reddit via Zombiegief

Pro players have also spoken out about these changes, complaining it’s hard to keep up. Andrei "Xerxe" Dragomir, the current jungler for Splyce, posted a Twitlonger detailing his feelings about the patch. Since the crab randomly spawns on one side of the map after its first death, it creates an unfair RNG advantage for the lane that gets closest to Scuttle. Say you have a top laner falling behind who could really use a gank, but the crab spawned on the bottom lane. The jungler can either lose major experience and fall behind the enemy jungler by ganking top, or go grab the crab and leave his ally alone and salty.

“I've had a replica of this scenario where in a game 5-6 crabs respawned only top side, and I couldn’t contest a single crab that game,” Xerxe said. “I wasn't behind in experience that much because I took Krugs on spawn, but the problem was that I spent a lot of tempo.”

Riot Games developers posted about patch 8.10 after the community’s deafening complaints. Richard Henkel, project lead on League, tweeted that they “will be diving into some of the data over the next few days to see if there's any immediate follow up required” and that they are “reading a shit ton of what's being talked about, even if we can't reply to a lot of it.”





Jo “Fearless” Graylock, design lead for the game systems, echoes the same ideas but wants to wait until more data is accrued before making changes. “I would ask, to anyone unhappy about these changes, be constructive,” Fearless said in a Tumblr post. “The personal attacks can be really draining, the circle jerking uninformative, and the down voting points of disagreement just means that we get even less value from some communities where we’d really like to engage.”

Whenever Riot Games makes a big change to the jungle, the community is always quick to grab their pitchforks. Elemental drakes, plants, Raptor experience buffs, vision, Rift Herald and Baron have all seen some form of patch-based controversy. Because League of Legends is a living game and constantly needs to be updated sometimes the game’s developers break the game unintentionally. They can’t foresee every problem. This will get patched out soon enough and the community will go on to complaining about something else.

