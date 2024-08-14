Leah Croucher: Coroner calls for sex offender review

Leah Croucher went missing on her way to work in February 2019 [SBNA]

A "fundamental review" of the monitoring of sex offenders in the community is needed after a teenager was killed, a coroner has said.

Leah Croucher, 19, disappeared while walking to work on 15 February 2019. Her remains were discovered in October 2022 in a house in Milton Keynes - less than half a mile (0.8km) from her home.

An inquest in June concluded she had been unlawfully killed by sex offender Neil Maxwell, and was most likely the victim of an "unwarranted sex attack".

The Probation Service apologised for the failings identified and said steps were being taken to address risk management of offenders.

Ms Croucher's remains were discovered in plastic bags in the loft of a property on Loxbeare Drive, in Furzton, after a handyman visited the property to get rid of a smell.

No medical cause of death could be identified, despite extensive testing, Milton Keynes Coroner's Court heard.

Maxwell, 49, who died in April 2019, was linked to the home as he had been a previous handyman for the property, used as a holiday home by overseas owners.

In October 2022, he was named by police as the only suspect in the case following the discovery of Ms Croucher's remains.

Maxwell was a repeat sex offender and subject to supervision by the probation service and the police before, and at the time of, the murder.

In a prevention of future deaths report, the senior coroner for Milton Keynes, Tom Osborne, said Maxwell "was in breach of the terms of his probation and was able to kill Leah when it was known that he was a predator and danger to females".

"There should be a fundamental review of the process for monitoring sex offenders in the community and the sharing of information between all agencies, particularly the police and probation service, to ensure that a similar death can be prevented," he added.

In a family statement after the inquest, Ms Croucher's father, John, said his daughter had been "severely let down by police and the probation service".

The family said they believed failings allowed a "dangerous individual" to "slip through the gaps".

A probation Service spokesman said: "This was a horrific crime and our thoughts remain with Leah Croucher’s family and friends.

“We are profoundly sorry for the failings this report identified.

"We have now taken a series of steps to address the risk management of offenders.

"We will also be recruiting 1,000 new trainee probation officers by March 2025.”

Following the inquest Asst Ch Con Katy Barrow-Grint, of Thames Valley Police, said the force had made improvements since 2019.

She said Maxwell had been subject to Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements (MAPPA), "an arrangement whereby Probation, Prison and Police work together to assess and manage the risks posed by sexual and violent offenders".

"Since 2019 Thames Valley Police have made improvements that will contribute to the overall effectiveness of the partnership MAPPA arrangements," ACC Barrow-Grint added.

