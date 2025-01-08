Leah Remini 'Shattered' Over Death of “Scientology and the Aftermath” Co-Host Mike Rinder: Read Her Tribute

“I haven’t come to terms with the reality that I can’t call him and hear his voice anymore," the actress wrote in honor of her late friend

Leah Remini is paying tribute to Mike Rinder, her former co-host of Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, two days after his death was announced.

Rinder’s wife, Christie Collbran, announced his death on Sunday, Jan. 5, via Instagram. Rinder was 69. On Tuesday, Jan. 7, Remini penned a touching Instagram tribute to her late friend.

"On Sunday, we lost a giant, and I lost a man who was more than a friend—he was family. It’s impossible to imagine the last 13 years of my life without Mike Rinder. He was my trusted partner and my closest confidant,” the King of Queens alum began.

“When I left Scientology, Mike was one of the first people I turned to. From that moment, he became my lifeline. Together, we embarked on an incredible journey that included The Aftermath and our podcast, Fair Game. But Mike was so much more than my partner in this fight—he was my brother, my father, and my best friend.”

“Mike saved my life and the life of my daughter and he stood by me through battles that felt insurmountable,” she continued. “I haven’t come to terms with the reality that I can’t call him and hear his voice anymore. I am shattered in ways I never thought possible. I have cried endlessly and can’t seem to move from my bed since coming home.”

Leah Remini/Instagram

“In his post-Scientology life, Mike was a man transformed,” Remini of the former Scientologist. He was raised a Scientologist from age 5 but exited the church in 2007 at age 52.

“He worked tirelessly to right the wrongs of his past. There was not one call Mike didn’t take; there was not one person Mike didn’t try to help, despite the many heartbreaks he endured from those who needed him.”

Remini wrote that he was “an amazing husband and an attentive, loving dad to Jack and his stepson Shane.” The actress noted that “one of the many heartbreaks Mike suffered was the absence of his older kids who disconnected from him due to Scientology’s cruel policies after he courageously escaped its abuse.”

In her tribute, she noted that one of his wishes was to encourage support for his 12-year-old son Jack's college fund and thoughts and prayers for his family. "They’ve lost a husband and dad whose love knew no bounds, and I’ve lost someone whose presence in my life was irreplaceable.” She concluded, “Mikey, I will miss you every day, and I just don’t know how to do it without you.”

Before Rinder’s death, Remini visited him at his Florida home for the holiday season. At the time, she posted a series of photos alongside her friend and his family. She credited Rinder’s wife for showing a "strength and grace that is a wonder to behold.”

“Shane and Jack, you have been so wonderful and strong for your dad/stepdad. I know this hasn’t been easy, and we are all so proud of you,” Remini added.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic Mike Rinder on September 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Rinder’s death was announced on Instagram by Collbran on Jan. 5. She also included her husband's "last words, as per Mike's wishes," which were also shared in a blog post titled "Farewell," published on his website that day.

Rinder previously shared in a June 2023 blog post that he'd been diagnosed with advanced esophageal cancer, but no cause of death has been given.



