Leak leads to water service disruption in Glace Bay

Residents in the Glace Bay area are being asked to conserve water on Saturday after a leak in the system was discovered. (George Mortimer/CBC - image credit)

Close to 20,000 residents in Glace Bay, Reserve Mines and Dominion in Cape Breton are being asked to conserve water while a leak in the water system is repaired.

Indications of a leak were discovered after a significant drop in a water tank on Tower Road in Glace Bay early Saturday. Repairs have begun.

Water is still running in the affected areas, but area councillor Darren Bruckschwaiger said it's important for residents to limit their use. He said there is no estimated time for the repairs to be completed.

"That means that people are still asked to conserve water for today," he said.

He said residents will be notified when repairs have been completed.

