Leaked email raises fresh doubts over Gary Lineker’s future at BBC

Gary Lineker said the BBC ‘made a mistake’ when it took him off air last year - SHAUN BOTTERILL/GETTY

Gary Lineker’s future at the BBC is in fresh doubt after the leak of an email which reportedly announces his departure from Match of the Day.

The email is said to feature a statement from Tim Davie, the director-general, and Alex Kay-Jelski, director of sport, thanking Lineker for his service after 25 years at the show’s helm.

The Daily Mail said it had seen the statement, which refers to “Saturday” as being his final appearance.

BBC sources denied that this Saturday will be Lineker’s last show and said that he remains under contract until the end of the season.

They did not deny the existence of a statement – raising the possibility that it has been prepared ahead of Lineker’s departure at the end of this season, and accidentally circulated early.

Gary Lineker is the BBC’s highest earner, on a yearly salary of £1.35 million - JAMIE LORRIMAN

“We have nothing to announce, and we have not agreed next steps with regard to his contract.

“He is on contract until the end of the season,” the broadcaster said.

Tim Davie, the director-general, reportedly hails Lineker in the statement as a “world class presenter” who has had an “incredible” run on Match of the Day.

Uncertainty has surrounded Lineker’s future at the corporation since his suspension last year over a tweet about the Government’s policy on migrants.

The presenter, 63, has not committed publicly to hosting the show for another year.

He is the BBC’s highest earner, on a salary of £1.35 million per year, but he is developing a more lucrative career with his production company, Goalhanger, which is behind some of the UK’s most popular podcasts.

Asked over the summer how long he expected to stay at Match of the Day, Lineker told BBC Breakfast: “I don’t know. Depends how long they want me, I suppose. I love doing it at the moment – I’ve still got another year left, at least.”

In July, Telegraph Sport reported that Gabby Logan will replace Lineker as presenter of the BBC’s Champions League highlights programme next season.

A representative for Lineker has been contacted for comment.