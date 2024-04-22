Leaning Building Cordoned Off After Earthquakes Rattle Taiwan's East Coast

Authorities in Hualien, Taiwan, limited access to a building that was visibly leaning after a series of earthquakes struck the island’s east coast on Tuesday, April 23.

Footage by JiekaiLin shows a multistory building leaning over a street in Hualien City.

Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency reported the strongest quake as a magnitude 6 while the US Geological Survey measured it at 6.1.

According to United Daily News there were a total of 83 earthquakes on Tuesday morning, with two earthquakes measuring magnitude 6 or above, and 10 earthquakes of a magnitude 5 to 6. Credit: JiekaiLin via Storyful